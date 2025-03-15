Schedule Change: Ole Miss Baseball vs. Arkansas Razorbacks Game 2 Start Time Moved
Mike Bianco and the Ole Miss Rebels took down the Arkansas Razorbacks 10-6 on Friday afternoon in Oxford behind an impressive outing from starting pitcher Hunter Elliot.
Elliot worked five innings on the mound on his way to leading the Rebels to an SEC opening victory over the No. 3 ranked Razorbacks.
Now, all focus shifts towards Saturday's Game 2 clash with Ole Miss looking to capture a series win against a Top-5 foe.
The Pitching Matchup:
Game 2: RHP Riley Maddox (3-1, 3.44 ERA) vs. RHP Gabe Gaeckle (1-0, 6.16 ERA)
How to Watch:
All three games will be streamed live on SEC Network+ with Jake Hromada (PxP) and Keith Kessinger (analyst) on the call.
Fans can also listen to the games on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.
Start Time:
First pitch is set for 6 p.m. CT in Oxford.
It Just Means More, Man:
Ryan Moerman is currently riding an 11-game hitting streak and is hitting .457 (21-for-46) with 21 RBI, 17 runs scored, and six home runs during that stretch. He hit .529 (9-for-17) with 10 RBI and two home runs over four games last week.
The Illinois transfer has been personally responsible for 32.1 percent of the Rebels runs scored this season. Moerman has driven in 24 and scored 18 of the 131 runs Ole Miss has scored on the season.
Return to Form:
Over his last three starts Riley Maddox has a 3-0 record, allowing just one run and striking out 14 batters while working five innings in all three outings. He has held opponents to three or fewer hits in each outing and has not allowed an extra-base hit during that time.
Freshman Phenom Federico:
13 games into Hayden Federico's career, the freshman is currently top five on the team in multiple offensive categories including batting average and on base percentage. He is one of only three Rebels with a three-hit game this season.
Federico hit a walk-off single last Wednesday night against Murray State and hit what would prove to be the game-winning home run Friday night against Jacksonville State.
