Ole Miss Baseball vs. North Alabama Starting Lineup, Start Time and TV Channel

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss Baseball (11-2) returns to Swayze Field on Wednesday night for a non-conference clash against the North Alabama Lions (7-5) for a midweek showdown.

After taking down the Memphis Tigers on Tuesday in dominant fashion, Mike Bianco and Co. return to action less than 24 hours with the Lions now on the docket.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Both games will be streamed live on SEC Network+. Richard Cross (PxP) and Keith Kessinger (analyst) will be on the call for Tuesday's game against Memphis. Jake Hromada (PxP) and Matt McLaughlin (analyst) will be on the call for Wednesday's game against North Alabama.

Fans can listen to all Ole Miss Baseball games, home and away, on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.

The Starting Lineup:

our guys 💪 pic.twitter.com/utqUb4rVxr — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) March 4, 2026

SCOUTING REPORT: NORTH ALABAMA

- Jad Prachniak is in his fourth season as North Alabama's baseball head coach. The Lions have not had a winning season under Prachniak thus far but finished with a positive win/loss ratio in conference play in 2025 which resulted in a third overall finish at the ASUN Tournament.

- North Alabama is 7-5 at the start of 2026, which includes a sweep of Saint Louis in the second series of the season. However, the momentum for North Alabama is stunted after losing the overall series to Southern Indiana, which included a 20-1 loss at home.

- Dylan Coleman and Nash Rippen are the Lions top hitters to begin 2026. They have totaled nine of the team's 17 home runs and 23 of the teams 69 RBI. Coleman is a multi-base machine, having three doubles and a pair of triples to go alongside his team-leading five home runs. The duo are each averaging at least .330 at the plate with OPS marks above the 1.100 mark.

- Jake Boynar and Nico Varlotta have been North Alabama's midweek starters so far this season, with Boynar earning two of those starts. They've recorded only six combined strikeouts in 4.0 combined innings pitched. Varlotta took the loss in the 15-3 loss to UAB. Despite the minimal amount of innings pitched, the duo still has recorded 13 combined walks.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football Targeting No. 1 Prospect on Georgia Bulldogs Board Amid Strong Push

Ole Miss Football and Texas Longhorns Pushing to Flip Coveted WR Committed to SEC Foe

Ole Miss Football Among Early Leaders for Alabama Crimson Tide Running Back Target

Join the Community: