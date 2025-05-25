Schedule Update: Ole Miss Baseball vs. Vanderbilt Commodores in SEC Championship
No. 7 seeded Ole Miss will return to Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on Sunday afternoon for an SEC Tournament Championship Game against the Vanderbilt Commodores.
After taking down the LSU Tigers on Saturday, Mike Bianco and Co. are in business with an SEC Championship on the line in Hoover (Ala.).
"We just want to continue to play well. I know it sounds like coach-speak, but it's really not about who you're playing. We feel we're pretty good, as well, and when we play well, we can play with anybody in the country," Bianco said on Saturday.
"One of the things that we've talked about for a long time now is can we play consistently well over a period of time. Baseball is a tough game to do that. But this team has done it now for a few weeks."
Now, it's a date against the No. 4 seeded Vanderbilt Commodores on Sunday with the chance to remain hot in Hoover after victories over Florida, Arkansas and LSU.
A look into the Sunday preview, broadcast information and the latest buzz on the Rebels heading into the clash.
The Preview: No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels (40-18) vs. No. 4 Vanderbilt Commodores
DATE/TIME
• Sunday, May 24 at 12 p.m. CT.
STADIUM
• Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala. (15,000)
RANKINGS
• Ole Miss: No. 17 D1 Baseball
• Vanderbilt: No. 9 D1 Baseball
RADIO
• Fans can listen to all games of the tournament on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.
TV/ONLINE
• Sunday's game will be televised ESPN2.
The Buzz: Rebels' Offense Must Come Out Scorching Hot
Austin Fawley has hit 10 home runs over his last 21 games and is tied with Judd Utermark for the team lead with 16 home runs.
The sophomore has now hit the most home runs by a catcher in the Mike Bianco Era, passing Calvin Harris (2023) and Justin Brashear (2006) who each hit 12.
He is third in the SEC and 18th in the NCAA in home runs per game (0.38).
Fawley's .613 slugging percentage is the highest on the team among qualified hitters and he is second on the team in OPS (.989).
He was ranked at the No. 10 catcher in the country by D1Baseball in their Week 12 update.
Judd Utermark and Austin Fawley have each hit home runs in four consecutive games this season. Utermark accomplished the feat first, hitting five home runs in four games from February 28 to March 5.
Fawley later matched with four home runs in four games from April 11 to April 17. They join Andrew Fischer, Logan Power, and Michael Rosamond as the only Rebels to hit a home run in four-straight games since 1997.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football Target, Top-10 Quarterback in America Earns Elite 11 Invite
Ole Miss Basketball Beats Out North Carolina Tar Heels, UCONN for Top-50 Prospect
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Lands in Early Top-25, Named 'Offseason Winners'
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.