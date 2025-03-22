Schedule Update: Ole Miss Rebels Baseball at Missouri Tigers in Game 2
Mike Bianco and the Ole Miss Rebels will return to the diamond on Saturday for a Game 2 clash against the Missouri Tigers with the program looking to capture the SEC series.
After taking down the Tigers in Game 1, Bianco and Co. will look to earn their first SEC series win of the year.
It was the Rebels' power at the plate that propelled the program to a critical win on Friday night to snap a three-game losing skid.
Isaac Humphrey went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI on the night. Austin Fawley, Will Furniss, and Mitchell Sanford each had two hits in the game while Furniss drove in two runs of his own. Sanford hit his third triple in his last two games.
Now, all focus shifts towards Game 2 in Columbia with the Rebels looking to earn a critical win.
The Preview: Ole Miss Rebels at Missouri Tigers in Game 2
DATE/TIME
• Saturday, March 22 at 4 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Taylor Field in Columbia, Missouri
RANKINGS
• Ole Miss: No. 18
• Missouri: Unranked
RADIO
• Fans can also listen to all the games on the Ole Miss Radio Network with Eli Savoie (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.
How to Watch:
Saturday's game will be streamed live on with Matt Pauley (PxP) and Dylan Kelly (analyst) on the call. Sunday's game will be on with Anish Shroff (PxP) and Lance Cormier (analyst) on the call.
Pitching Matchup: Game 2 Edition
Ole Miss Rebels: RHP Riley Maddox (3-2, 4.03 ERA)
Missouri Tigers: LHP Wil Libbert (1-2, 7.41 ERA)
The Game 1 Recap: Rebels Win
COLUMBIA, Mo. – No. 18 Ole Miss Baseball took game one of their road series against Missouri on Friday night, 9-6.
Isaac Humphrey went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI on the night. Austin Fawley, Will Furniss, and Mitchell Sanford each had two hits in the game while Furniss drove in two runs of his own. Sanford hit his third triple in his last two games.
The Rebel pitching staff struck out 16 batters, one shy of their season high. Hunter Elliott struck out seven over his 4.2 innings of work while giving up just four hits.
Brayden Jones struck out three of the four batters he faced, and Connor Spencer picked up two punchouts.
Ole Miss scored first on a Sanford Little League home run in the second inning. The senior was credited with his third triple of the week on the play and came around to score on a throwing error by the Missouri right fielder.
The Tigers took the lead in the bottom half of the inning, stringing three singles together and then taking advantage of a Rebel throwing error.
The lead didn't last long however as Humphrey lead off the next inning with a solo shot to right field that made it 2-2.
Missouri answered back with a solo home run of their own in the bottom of the third and would hold onto that 3-2 lead until the sixth inning.
Judd Utermark and Furniss opened the sixth inning with singles and Fawley would draw a walk to load the bases. Humphrey was hit by a pitch to tie the game and Luke Cheng would give the Rebels the lead with an RBI fielder's choice.
The offense put up four more runs in the seventh inning as they loaded the bases once again. Furniss and Fawley each drove in a run before Humphrey brought them both home with a single through the right side to make it 8-3.
The Rebels would load the bases once more in the eighth and scored a run on a RBI walk from Furniss.
The Tigers scored one run in each of the final three innings but could not get anything going against the Ole Miss bullpen.
Game two of the series is set for 4 p.m. on Saturday at Taylor Stadium.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Quarterback Confident He's "The Best" QB in the 2025 NFL Draft
Top-10 Quarterback in America Locks in Ole Miss Visit
Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Rebels Confirm Spring Game Plans in April
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.