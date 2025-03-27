Schedule Update: Ole Miss Rebels Baseball vs. Florida Gators Game 1 Start Time
Mike Bianco and the Ole Miss Rebels return to the diamond on Thursday night for a Southeastern Conference clash against the Florida Gators.
Bianco and Co. are fresh off of a series sweep of the Missouri Tigers followed by a midweek victory over the Memphis Tigers to improve their winning streak to four games.
Now, with SEC play in full swing, it's a clash against the Gators in Oxford set for Thursday night.
A look into the full preview and which players to keep tabs on this weekend in Swayze Field.
The Preview: Florida Gators at No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels
DATES/TIMES
• Thursday, March 27 at 7 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Swayze Field in Oxford (Miss.)
RANKINGS
• Ole Miss: No. 15
• Florida: Unranked
PROJECTED PITCHING MATCHUPS
Ole Miss: LHP Hunter Elliott (4-0, 2.79 ERA)
Florida: RHP Aidan King (3-1, 2.39 ERA)
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Thursday's game will be broadcast on ESPNU with Victor Rojas (PxP) and Chris Burke (analyst) on the call. Friday and Saturday's games will be streamed live on SEC Network+ with Richard Cross (PxP) and Keith Kessinger (analyst) on the call.
SEC Player of the Week Looking to Remain Hot: Isaac Humphrey
Isaac Humphrey was named the SEC Player of the Week and the NCBWA Dick Howser Trophy Player of the Week after his huge weekend in Missouri.
Humphrey hit .389 (7-for-18) with four home runs, 13 RBI, and 21 total bases in four total games, including the Rebels' midweek matchup with Southern Miss.
The senior went 1-for-3 with a double in Pearl before really heating up in Columbia. Humphrey hit .400 (6-for-15) with four home runs, 13 RBI, and 19 total bases as Ole Miss swept Missouri for their first conference sweep since 2022.
He came into the series with three total home runs on the season and more than doubled his total with four long balls in three games. He launched two home runs in the series-clinching win on Saturday for the first multi-home run game of his career.
Humphrey drove in 13 of the Rebels' 40 runs scored in the series, a whopping 32.5 percent of the scoring.
REBEL NATION STAND UP
Ole Miss currently sports the fourth-highest attendance numbers in the NCAA, averaging 8,581 fans through the first 16 home games of the season. 137,294 total fans have already walked through the gates at Swayze Field through the first two months of the season.
SEC schools make up nine of the top 10 in attendance numbers with LSU, Arkansas, Mississippi State, and Ole Miss making up the top four.
