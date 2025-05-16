Start Time and How to Watch: Ole Miss Baseball vs. Auburn Tigers in Friday's Game 2
The Ole Miss Rebels will return to action on Friday night at Swayze Field for a Game 2 clash against the No. 6 ranked Auburn Tigers in Oxford.
First pitch is set for 6 p.m. CT with right-hander Riley Maddox set to take the mound for the Rebels in the SEC matchup.
After an impressive Game 1 win on Thursday night for Ole Miss, Mike Bianco and Co. will look to capture a series victory in the second matchup of the series.
A look into the Game 2 preview, broadcast information and Friday night notes heading into the Southeastern Conference showdown.
The Preview: Ole Miss Rebels vs. No. 6 Auburn Tigers
Pitching Matchups: Game 2 Edition
Ole Miss: RHP Riley Maddox (5-5, 5.46 ERA)
Auburn: RHP Samuel Dutton (6-2, 2.86 ERA)
Broadcast Information:
Friday's game will be televised on the SEC Network.
Fans can listen to all games, home and away, on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.
The Start Time: 6 p.m. CT
The Buzz: Trio of Rebels Scorching Hot
Luke Hill is currently riding a 36-game on base streak, reaching base in every game since the beginning of conference play. He has reached base in all but two of his 51 games played this season. His 36-game streak is the eighth-longest by a Rebel since 1997.
Hunter Elliott has allowed just five earned runs and only eight hits over his last three starts, working 17.1 innings and striking out 20 batters during that stretch. He worked a season-high 6.2 innings in his start against Oklahoma.
Will McCausland has posted a 1.93 ERA over his last six appearances, allowing just two runs over 9.1 innings of work. He has nine strikeouts during that stretch.
What to Watch For: Stolen Bases Could be Difference-Maker
Ole Miss has stolen 67 bases so far in 2025, already reaching their highest season total since 2019 when they stole 93 bases.
The Rebels have only reached the 50 steals mark once in the previous five seasons (2024, 50).
The Rebels stole eight bases in their win over Tennessee, three shy of the single-game record of 11 set in 1966.
Hayden Federico stole four bases in the game, one shy of the individual single-game record. Luke Hill leads the team with 17 swipes and Mitchell Sanford has 12 and Federico has 11.
Federico is one steal shy of tying the Ole Miss single-season freshman record of 12 set by Jordan Henry in 2007.
