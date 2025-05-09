Start Time and How to Watch: Ole Miss Baseball vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs
No. 24 Ole Miss will hit the road to Starkville (Miss.) for a three-game SEC series against the Mississippi State Bulldogs this weekend.
It'll be an SEC series showdown between the pair of Magnolia State schools with all eyes on Mike Bianco and Co. looking to rebound on the road.
The programs will play a doubleheader on Friday due to inclement weather expected in the Starkville area this weekend.
A look into the Friday preview, expected start times and a scouting report on the Bulldogs heading into the SEC series.
The Preview: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs
The New Start Times: Doubleheader in Starkville
"Due to expected inclement weather, No. 24 Ole Miss and Mississippi State will now play a doubleheader to open the series on Friday. Game one is set for 4 p.m. CT and game two will start 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.
"Game one will be broadcast on SEC Network+ while game two will still be on SEC Network."
PROJECTED PITCHING MATCHUPS: GAME 1
Ole Miss: LHP Hunter Elliott (6-3, 3.71 ERA)
Mississippi State: LHP Pico Kohn (5-2, 3.90 ERA)
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Friday's Game 1 will be broadcast live on SEC Network+ with Derek Jones (PxP) and Lance Cormier (analyst) on the call and Game 2 will be on SEC Network.
Fans can listen to all games, home and away, on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.
The Scouting Report: Mississippi State
Mississippi State is currently 29-19 overall and 10-14 in SEC play. The Bulldogs are coming off a series sweep over Kentucky where the Bulldogs outscored the Cats 26-10 throughout the three game weekend series.
The Rebels won the series last year in Oxford in a wild three games. They were shut out in the first game, won in 12 innings in game two, and run ruled the Bulldogs in the rubber match on Sunday.
The two teams played two more times after that in 2024, with the Bulldogs winning the Governor's Cup game and eliminating the Rebels in the first round of the SEC Tournament.
Ole Miss won the first matchup of 2025 between the two teams, walking off Mississippi State in ten innings in the 2025 Governor's Cup on April 22.
Austin Fawley's Sensational Run:
Austin Fawley hit two more home runs last weekend in Norman, bringing his season total 15.
The sophomore has now hit the most home runs by a catcher in the Mike Bianco Era, passing Calvin Harris (2023) and Justin Brashear (2006) who each hit 12.
Fawley has hit nine home runs over his last 14 games and leads the team in OPS (1.100) and slugging percentage (.696). He is hitting .315 with nine home runs and 25 RBI in SEC play.
He was ranked at the No. 10 catcher in the country by D1Baseball in their Week 12 update.
More Ole Miss News:
The 2025 NFL Draft Recap: Ole Miss Sees Multiple Rebels Selected
Ole Miss Lands Commitment From Sought-After Transfer Safety
Super Bowl Champion, Ole Miss Star Wide Receiver AJ Brown Earns Prestigious Honor
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.