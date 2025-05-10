Start Time and How to Watch: Ole Miss Baseball vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs Game 3
Mike Bianco and the Ole Miss Rebels return to action on Saturday night for an SEC clash against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in a decisive Game 3 matchup.
After splitting Friday's doubleheader in Starkville, Bianco and Co. will enter a critical rubber match on Saturday with the Rebels looking to capture the series with a victory.
It'll be right-hander Mason Nichols taking the mound for Ole Miss on Saturday night with all eyes on the impressive Game 3 starter.
A look into the preview for Saturday night, the pitching matchup and broadcast information for Game 3 in Starkville.
The Preview: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs
The Pitching Matchup: Game 3 Edition
Ole Miss: RHP Mason Nichols (3-1, 5.40 ERA)
Mississippi State: RHP Karson Ligon (4-5, 6.75 ERA)
Broadcast Information:
Sunday's game will be streamed live on SEC Network+ with Bart Gregory (PxP) and Charlie Winfield (analyst) on the call.
Fans can listen to all games, home and away, on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.
The Scouting Report: Mississippi State Bulldogs
Mississippi State is currently 29-19 overall and 10-14 in SEC play. The Bulldogs are coming off a series sweep over Kentucky where the Bulldogs outscored the Cats 26-10 throughout the three game weekend series.
The Rebels won the series last year in Oxford in a wild three games. They were shut out in the first game, won in 12 innings in game two, and run ruled the Bulldogs in the rubber match on Sunday.
The two teams played two more times after that in 2024, with the Bulldogs winning the Governor's Cup game and eliminating the Rebels in the first round of the SEC Tournament.
Ole Miss won the first matchup of 2025 between the two teams, walking off Mississippi State in ten innings in the 2025 Governor's Cup on April 22.
