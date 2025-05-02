Start Time and How to Watch: Ole Miss Baseball vs. Oklahoma Sooners in Game 1
Mike Bianco and the Ole Miss Rebels will return to action on Friday night in Norman (Okla.) for a Southeastern Conference matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners.
After a series victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores last weekend, Bianco and the Rebels will look to carry their momentum into another critical conference series.
It'll be ace Hunter Elliott on the mound for Ole Miss on Friday night to open the SEC series with all eyes on the Rebels this weekened.
The Preview: Ole Miss Rebels at Oklahoma Sooners
BROADCAST INFORMATION
All three games will be streamed live on SEC Network+ with Chad McKee (PxP) and Blake Brewster (analyst) on the call Friday and Toby Rowland (PxP) and Kendall Pettis (analyst) on the call Saturday and Sunday.
Fans can listen to all games, home and away, on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.
Friday Start Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
PROJECTED PITCHING MATCHUPS
Ole Miss: LHP Hunter Elliott (6-2, 3.83 ERA)
Oklahoma: RHP Kyson Witherspoon (8-2, 2.35 ERA)
Power Surge: Austin Fawley Dominating at the Plate
With his solo home run on Tuesday, catcher Austin Fawley has hit 13 home runs on the season, the most home runs by a catcher in the Mike Bianco Era, passing Calvin Harris (2023) and Justin Brashear (2006) who each hit 12.
Fawley has hit seven home runs over his last 11 games and is now tied with Judd Utermark for the team lead. The sophomore also leads the team in OPS (1.063) and slugging percentage (.664).
