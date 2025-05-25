Start Time and How to Watch: Ole Miss Baseball vs. Vanderbilt Commodores on Sunday
No. 17 Ole Miss will return to Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on Sunday in an SEC Tournament Championship Game clash against against the Vanderbilt Commodores.
After three consecutive victories to open postseason play, Mike Bianco's crew is scorching hot with an SEC title within arms reach.
Ole Miss took down the Florida Gators, Arkansas Razorbacks and LSU Tigers this week with the Vanderbilt Commodores now standing in the way of taking home some hardware back to Oxford.
It's no secret the Rebels are scorching hot, but what's been the recipe for success for this crew down the stretch?
"We're really together. The last couple years it doesn't seem like we've had a bunch of fight, and when we'd get down we'd just kind of give up or we'd ride the ups and downs too much. We don't stay even keeled," Ole Miss' Will Furniss said on Saturday.
"This group is older and I think we're honestly tighter. When things go bad, we don't dip too low, and when things are going good, we don't go too high. I think that's the recipe for success, like Coach B says.
"Just a very mature group of guys, and we're all kind of like family. It's good to have this group with us."
Now, all focus turns towards Sunday in Hoover (Ala.) with the stage set for an SEC Championship matchup against the Vanderbilt Commodores.
The Preview: No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels (40-18) vs. No. 4 Vanderbilt Commodores
DATE/TIME
• Sunday, May 24 at 12 p.m. CT.
STADIUM
• Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala. (15,000)
RANKINGS
• Ole Miss: No. 17 D1 Baseball
• Vanderbilt: No. 9 D1 Baseball
RADIO
• Fans can listen to all games of the tournament on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.
TV/ONLINE
• Sunday's game will be televised SEC Network.
The Saturday Rundown: Pitching Propels the Rebels to Title Game
Freshman Cade Townsend made his first weekend start, working 4.2 scoreless innings and allowing just two hits while striking out three Tigers.
Gunnar Dennis picked up his fourth win of the season, working 2.1 hitless innings of relief. Will McCausland worked for his second straight game, pitching a scoreless eighth inning with two strikeouts.
Connor Spencer locked down his third save of the week, pitching in his third-consecutive game. He had just four saves in the regular season and has almost doubled that total this week.
For the seventh straight game, the Rebels scored the first run of the game. With two outs in the opening frame, Will Furniss hit a towering fly ball to left field that just snuck over the fence for his 10th home run of the season.
Each team had just two baserunners until Isaac Humphrey singled with one out in the fourth. He moved to second base on a failed pickoff attempt and came home to score on a Smithwick single to right field to make it 2-0.
There were just seven combined baserunners the rest of the way, all of which reached on a walk, as both pitching staffs settled in.
The bullpen combination of Dennis, McCausland, and Spencer did not allow a hit and issued just two walks while striking out five batters over the final 4.1 innings.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football Target, Top-10 Quarterback in America Earns Elite 11 Invite
Ole Miss Basketball Beats Out North Carolina Tar Heels, UCONN for Top-50 Prospect
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Lands in Early Top-25, Named 'Offseason Winners'
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.