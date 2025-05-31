Start Time and How to Watch: Ole Miss Baseball vs. Western Kentucky in Regional
No. 10 overall seed Ole Miss will look to avoid elimination on Saturday afternoon at Swayze Field against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in the Oxford Regional.
Mike Bianco and Co. are coming off of a loss to Murray State on Friday night to open NCAA Tournament with the program now looking to stay alive in the loser's bracket.
Ole Miss will send ace Hunter Elliott to the mound with the season on the line with the Rebels' left-hander ready to the opportunity to compete in postseason baseball at Swayze Field.
“It would mean a lot. I’ve never played postseason baseball in Oxford. I’ve heard it’s truly special,” Elliott said on Sunday.
“It would be one of the best environments in college baseball next weekend. But, yeah, just me being from Mississippi I grew up going to a ton of games, going to some really cool postseason games. It would mean the world for me to play in one.”
Now, all eyes are on the Elimination Game clash between Ole Miss and Western Kentucky with first pitch set for 1 p.m. CT in Oxford.
The Updated Oxford Regional Bracket: Day 2 Edition
FRIDAY, MAY 30
Game 1: #2 Georgia Tech (40-17) vs. #3 Western Ky. (46-12) - 3 p.m. - ESPN+: Georgia Tech Wins 9-2
Game 2: #1 Ole Miss (40-19) vs. #4 Murray St. (39-13) - 7 p.m. - ESPN+: Murray State Wins 9-6
SATURDAY, MAY 31
Game 3: Western Kentucky (46-13) vs. Ole Miss Rebels (40-20) - 1 p.m. CT on ESPN+.
Game 4: Georgia Tech (41-17) vs. Murray State (40-13) - 5 p.m. CT
SUNDAY, JUNE 1
Game 5: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Loser
Game 6: Game 4 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner
MONDAY, JUNE 2
Game 7: Game 6 Winner vs. Game 6 Loser (If Necessary)
The NCAA Regional Hosts:
Athens, Georgia – Georgia (42-15)
Auburn, Alabama – Auburn (38-18)
Austin, Texas – Texas (42-12)
Baton Rouge, Louisiana – LSU (43-14)
Chapel Hill, North Carolina – North Carolina (42-12)
Clemson, South Carolina – Clemson (44-16)
Conway, South Carolina – Coastal Carolina (48-11)
Corvallis, Oregon – Oregon State (41-12-1)
Eugene, Oregon – Oregon (42-14)
Fayetteville, Arkansas – Arkansas (43-13)
Hattiesburg, Mississippi – Southern Mississippi (44-14)
Knoxville, Tennessee – Tennessee (43-16)
Los Angeles, California – UCLA (42-16)
Nashville, Tennessee – Vanderbilt (42-16)
Oxford, Mississippi – Ole Miss (40-19)
Tallahassee, Florida – Florida State (38-14)
