The Injury Report: Ole Miss Baseball’s Brayden Randle Receives Status Update
Ole Miss second baseman Brayden Randle continues nursing a finger injury suffered during a recent batting practice in Oxford.
Skipper Mike Bianco gave an update postgame of Sunday's game against Vanderbilt and Tuesday's matchup against Austin Peay.
"It's a slight fracture at the tip of his finger and it was swollen today. He's going to go see another hand specialist tomorrow," Bianco said on Sunday.
"We understand he may get a stitch in the finger because it busted open. The fracture itself we'll wait until tomorrow, but we are hopeful it's a pain tolerance thing because of where it is and how small it is. Today he wouldn't have been able to play."
Bianco followed up on his initial statement following Tuesday's midweek matchup against Austin Peay where the Rebels' shot-caller revealed Randle will have surgery.
He stated that the surgery would be done on April 30th with an initial timeline of three weeks to heal, but it'll be up to the doctors to decide.
"Timeline, it would probably be better to let him have the surgery and let the doctors decide." Bianco said. "We're thinking it's going to be around three weeks."
Despite missing the three weeks, Bianco ended it on a positive note.
"He'll be back" Bianco said. "It could be less than that could be more than that, it depends on how it feels."
Randle has played in 27 games for Ole Miss this season while starting in 15 of his appearances. He's slashing .288/.368/.356 while driving in five runs and playing a great glove in the field.
Randle is expected to miss at least the next two series matchups and possibly the final three regular season series.
With the SEC tournament rolling around, Randle could come back and play a role in what the Rebels hope to be a deep tournament run.
More Ole Miss News:
The 2025 NFL Draft Recap: Ole Miss Sees Multiple Rebels Selected
Ole Miss Lands Commitment From Sought-After Transfer Safety
Super Bowl Champion, Ole Miss Star Wide Receiver AJ Brown Earns Prestigious Honor
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.