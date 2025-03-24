The New Ranking: Ole Miss Baseball Moves Up in Latest Polls Following Series Sweep
The Ole Miss Rebels came away with their first SEC series victory over the weekend after sweeping the Missouri Tigers with the latest rankings via D1Baseball placing Mike Bianco's crew at No. 15.
The move up in the poll comes fresh off of an impressive weekend for the Rebels after outscoring the Tigers 40-24 in a competitive three-game stretch
All three games between the two squads were intense back and forth battles in which the Rebels found a way to control late in the matchups.
Ole Miss was led by a high octane offense all weekend; specifically the SEC Player of the Week in Isaac Humphrey.
Humphrey paved the way for the offensive show that the Rebels put on batting .389, slugging 1.167, racking up 21 total bases, smacking four home runs and driving in 13 RBI on the weekend.
Humphrey was not alone as the Rebels totaled 27 runs outside of the Louisville transfer with Ole Miss totaling six home runs on the weekend with 42 hits across the three games. The Rebels' SEC Player of the Week launched a pair of homers on his own.
While the Rebels certainly finished the week hot; they took a midweek loss to newly ranked No. 13 Southern Miss Golden Eagles in the C Spire Pearl Showdown following multiple untimely strikeouts and double plays left Ole Miss stranded for the loss.
Ole Miss is one of 10 Southeastern Conference members to be named in this week's Top-25 Poll with the conference continuing to handle business in 2025.
The New Rankings: Top-25 Poll
(SEC Programs in Bold)
1. Tennessee
2. Arkansas
3. Georgia
4. Florida State
5. Oregon State
6. Clemson
7. Texas
8. LSU
9. Oklahoma
10. Oregon
11. Auburn
12. Alabama
13. Southern Miss
14. Vanderbilt
15. Ole Miss
16. Wake Forest
17. Dallas Baptist
18. Louisville
20. Stanford
21. North Carolina
22. Troy
23. Arizona
24. UCLA
25. Georgia Tech
Ole Miss will return to the diamond on Tuesday night where they will host the Memphis Tigers at 6:30 p.m. CT in Oxford.
The Rebels will follow the midweek clash with a home series against the Florida Gators with Game 1 on Friday.
