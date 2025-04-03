The New Start Time: Ole Miss Baseball vs. Kentucky Wildcats Postpone Game 1
Mike Bianco and the Ole Miss Rebels will square off against the Kentucky Wildcats in a doubleheader on Friday afternoon to begin the Southeastern Conference series.
The pair of programs were set for a Game 1 showdown on Thursday night, but inclement weather in the Lexington area has forced the opening matchup to be postponed.
Now, the new schedule has been revealed with the Rebels set to take the field in Kentucky Proud Park on Friday afternoon for Game 1.
A look into the Friday schedule and game information with No. 9 Ole Miss looking to remain hot after winning seven of their last eight games.
The Preview: No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels at Kentucky Wildcats
DATES/TIMES
• Thursday game has been postponed due to heavy rain and potential severe weather in the Lexington area. The teams now are scheduled to play a doubleheader on Friday beginning at 2 p.m. CT. Both games will be 9 innings.
STADIUM
Kentucky Proud Park (Lexington, Kentucky)
RANKINGS
• Ole Miss: No. 9
• Kentucky: Unranked
PROJECTED PITCHING MATCHUP: Game 1
Game 1: LHP Hunter Elliott (5-0, 3.12 ERA) vs. TBA
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Friday and Saturday's games will be streamed live on SEC Network+ with Dick Gabriel and Doug Flynn on the call.
Fans can also listen to all three games on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.
RHP Connor Spencer Nearing Return:
“He threw a bullpen (on Tuesday). Looked strong,” Bianco said. “One of the big question marks will be how he feels (on Wednesday). But the last few days, each day feeling better and better.
"I didn’t see the bullpen but talked to (pitching coach Joel) Mangrum and he’s like, ‘He hit 93 in the bullpen, easily, and felt comfortable and looked like his normal self.'”
