The Preview: Ole Miss Baseball vs. Austin Peay Governors Tuesday Night Start Time
OXFORD, Miss. – No. 23 Ole Miss baseball hosts Austin Peay this Tuesday at Swayze Field for their final home game before starting a two-week road stretch.
LEADING OFF
- Ole Miss took two of three games from Vanderbilt last weekend for their fourth conference series win of the season and their first against a top-10 opponent.
- They also beat Mississippi State in a midweek matchup to pick up three wins over conference opponents on the week.
- The Rebels have now won 30+ games for the first time since 2022 and for the 21st time under head coach Mike Bianco.
- Their four SEC series wins are the most they have won in a season since 2022, matching their combined total from the past two seasons.
- Ole Miss is ranked in all five polls this week coming in at No. 23 in the D1Baseball poll, No. 12 in the NCBWA poll, No. 13 in the Baseball America poll, No. 16 in the Perfect Game poll, and No. 18 in the USA Today/Coaches poll.
- Luke Hill is currently riding a 28-game on base streak, reaching base in every game since the beginning of conference play.
- Hill is top-10 in the SEC in walks (36), walks per game (0.84), hits (58), runs scored (51), and runs per game (1.19).
- Austin Fawley has hit a home run in six of his last 10 games, including a game-tying, ninth-inning blast against Mississippi State.
- The Rebels are ranked second in the SEC in total walks drawn as a team with 263 free passes so far this season.
- The Rebels have stolen 60 bases in 2025, their highest total since 2019.
- Hayden Federico is one stolen base shy of tying the Ole Miss freshman single-season record of 12 set by Jordan Henry in 2007.
- Ole Miss has hit 85 home runs this season, seventh-most in the NCAA and fourth-most in the SEC.
- They are seventh in the nation in home runs per game, averaging 1.93 home runs per game.
- Ole Miss' pitching staff is ranked seventh in the NCAA in K/9 (11.3) and 14th in K:BB at 2.79.
PROJECTED PITCHING MATCHUP
Ole Miss: RHP Cade Townsend (1-0, 7.65 ERA)
Austin Peay: LHP Chance Cox (3-0, 6.33 ERA)
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Tuesday's game will be streamed live on SEC Network+ with Jake Hromada (PxP) and Matt McLaughlin (analyst) on the call.
Fans can listen to all games, home and away, on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.
First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. CT in Swayze Field.
SWIPE!
Ole Miss has stolen 60 bases so far in 2025, already reaching their highest season total since 2019 when they stole 93 bases. The Rebels have only reached the 50 steals mark once in the previous five seasons (2024, 50).
The Rebels stole eight bases in their win over Tennessee, three shy of the single-game record of 11 set in 1966. Hayden Federico stole four bases in the game, one shy of the individual single-game record. Luke Hill leads the team with 15 swipes while Federico and Mitchell Sanford each have 11.
Federico is one steal shy of tying the Ole Miss single-season freshman record of 12 set by Jordan Henry in 2007.
SO HOT RIGHT NOW
Luke Hill is currently riding a 28-game on base streak, reaching base in every game since the beginning of conference play. He has reached base in all but two of his 43 games played this season.
Austin Fawley has hit six home runs in his last 10 games played. During that stretch, Fawley has racked up 15 RBI and scored eight runs to go with his six home runs.
WE'LL TAKE IT
The Rebels are ranked second in the SEC in walks drawn with 263 total walks on the season. That number is the 12th highest in the NCAA.
Luke Hill leads the team with 36 walks, Will Furniss has 30, and Hayden Federico has 28. Hill and Federico have more walks than strikeouts at the plate.
Ole Miss drew 18 walks on April 1 against Jackson State, one shy of the program record set last season against High Point.
WASTE NO TIME
The Rebels are outscoring opponents 60-22 in the first inning and 92-48 over the first two innings of games this season, jumping on opponents early. They are 19-4 when scoring in the first inning and 24-3 when they score the first run of a game.
NEVER SAFE
The Rebel pitching staff has picked off 17 runners this season, their highest total since 2002. They lead the SEC in total pickoffs by a wide margin with the next highest total being 10. Hunter Elliott leads the team with eight pickoffs, the most by a Rebel pitcher in the Bianco Era.
