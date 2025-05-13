The Preview: Ole Miss Baseball vs. UT-Martin in Final Midweek Game of 2025 Season
OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss Baseball hosts UT Martin this Tuesday for their final midweek game of the 2025 season. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. at Swayze Field.
LEADING OFF
- Ole Miss dropped a road series against Mississippi State last weekend, taking game one but losing the final two.
- Will Furniss set a new single-game record for walks in last Saturday's finale, drawing five walks in the game.
- The Rebels have won 30+ games for the first time since 2022 and for the 21st time under head coach Mike Bianco.
- Their four SEC series wins are the most they have won in a season since 2022, matching their combined total from the past two seasons.
- Ole Miss is one of nine Division I teams with 12 or more Quad 1 wins this season.
- Ole Miss is ranked in just two polls this week coming in at No. 22 in the Baseball America poll and No. 25 in the USA Today/Coaches poll.
- Luke Hill is currently riding a 35-game on base streak, reaching base in every game since the beginning of conference play.
- Hill is top 10 in the SEC in walks (39), hits (67), on base percentage (.471), and runs scored (53).
Hill's 17 stolen bases are the most by a Rebel since Anthony Servideo stole 24 in 2019.
- Austin Fawley has hit a home run in 10 of his last 17 games. He has now hit more home runs than any other catcher in the Mike Bianco Era.
- Hudson Calhoun has struck out 12 of the last 24 batters he has faced for a 50% K rate.
- The Rebels are ranked second in the SEC in total walks drawn as a team with 291 free passes so far this season.
- The Rebels have stolen 64 bases in 2025, their highest total since 2019.
- Hayden Federico is one stolen base shy of tying the Ole Miss freshman single season record of 12 set by Jordan Henry in 2007.
- Ole Miss has hit 93 home runs this season, top 10 in the NCAA and fourth-most in the SEC. They are 10th in the nation in home runs per game, averaging 1.82 home runs per game.
- The Rebels are just seven home runs away from reaching the 100-home run mark for just the second time in program history.
- Ole Miss' pitching staff is ranked seventh in the NCAA in K/9 (11.1) and 14th in K:BB at 2.77.
PROJECTED PITCHING MATCHUP
Ole Miss: RHP Cade Townsend (1-0, 7.03 ERA)
UT-Martin: RHP JP Nunn (0-2, 2.91 ERA)
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Tuesday's game will be live streamed on SEC Network+ with Jake Hromada (PxP) and Matt McLaughlin (analyst) on the call.
Fans can listen to all games, home and away, on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.
BIG BAT BEHIND THE PLATE
Austin Fawley hit another home run in game one against Mississippi State, bringing his season total 16. The sophomore has now hit the most home runs by a catcher in the Mike Bianco Era, passing Calvin Harris (2023) and Justin Brashear (2006) who each hit 12.
Fawley has hit 10 home runs over his last 17 games and leads the team in OPS (1.048) and slugging percentage (.664). He is hitting .287 with 10 home runs and 28 RBI in SEC play. He was ranked at the No. 10 catcher in the country by D1Baseball in their Week 12 update.
SO HOT RIGHT NOW
Luke Hill is currently riding a 35-game on base streak, reaching base in every game since the beginning of conference play. He has reached base in all but two of his 50 games played this season. His 35-game streak is the eighth-longest by a Rebel since 1997.
Hunter Elliott has allowed just five earned runs and only eight hits over his last three starts, working 17.1 innings and striking out 20 batters during that stretch. He worked a season-high 6.2 innings in his start against Oklahoma.
SWIPE!
Ole Miss has stolen 64 bases so far in 2025, already reaching their highest season total since 2019 when they stole 93 bases.
The Rebels have only reached the 50 steals mark once in the previous five seasons (2024, 50).
The Rebels stole eight bases in their win over Tennessee, three shy of the single-game record of 11 set in 1966.
Hayden Federico stole four bases in the game, one shy of the individual single-game record. Luke Hill leads the team with 16 swipes and Mitchell Sanford has 12 and Federico has 11.
Federico is one steal shy of tying the Ole Miss single-season freshman record of 12 set by Jordan Henry in 2007.
WE'LL TAKE IT
The Rebels are ranked second in the SEC in walks drawn with 291 total walks on the season. That number is the 18th highest in the NCAA.
Luke Hill leads the team with 39 walks, Will Furniss has 38, and Isaac Humphrey has 31. Hill is the only Rebel with more walks than strikeouts.
Ole Miss drew 18 walks on April 1 against Jackson State, one shy of the program record set last season against High Point.
WASTE NO TIME
The Rebels are outscoring opponents 62-27 in the first inning and 97-55 over the first two innings of games this season, jumping on opponents early.
They are 20-4 when scoring in the first inning and 26-3 when they score the first run of a game.
NEVER SAFE
The Rebel pitching staff has picked off 18 runners this season, their highest total since 2002. They lead the SEC in total pickoffs by a wide margin with the next highest total being 10. Hunter Elliott leads the team with nine pickoffs, the most by a Rebel pitcher in the Bianco Era.
