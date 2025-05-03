The Recap: No. 23 Ole Miss Baseball Drops Series Opener to No. 21 Oklahoma Sooners
The No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels' offense was shutdown in their Friday night loss after dropping the series opener to No. 21 Oklahoma 2-0 at L. Dale Mitchell Park in Norman (Okla.).
The Rebels were the first team in the hit column as Austin Fawley smacked an 0-2 pitch back up the middle with one down in the second, however a strikeout and a deep pop out kept the game scoreless.
After three no hit innings, Oklahoma finally cracked Rebels starter Hunter Elliott to lead off the third inning; becomingg just the second Sooners base runner, first not via the walk.
After the hit, a slow grounder and a wild throw saw Jaxon Willits on third with just one out, however Elliott worked out of it while recording back-to-back strikeouts to keep the game scoreless heading into the fifth inning.
In the fifth, the Rebels' first two batters went down quick, and with a pair of strikes and an inning ending strikeout looming, Kyson Witherspoon plunked Luke Cheng for his second hit batter of the game.
From there, a hit from Mitchell Sanford suddenly transformed the inning.
However, with the two runners on, Witherspoon bore down and produced a pop out shallow into the outfield grass where his second baseman Kyle Branch hauled it in for the final out of the fifth.
In the bottom half of the inning, Elliott put himself in danger with back-to-back walks and a bunt single left the bases juiced with no one down in the inning.
The Sooners did not take long to scrape across the first run of the game as Dawson Willis beat out a double play for a fielders choice RBI, but Elliott recorded his first out of the frame.
Trey Gambill then added on with an RBI single allowing Willis to go first to third leaving runners on the corner with just one out.
After a popped up bunt attempt and a pop out caught in foul territory, Elliott finally got out of the inning as the Sooners held a 2-0 lead.
Witherspoon responded to his offense after getting him a lead, and despite a two-out walk, he stayed central after recording two strikeouts in the inning and holding his allowed base runner at first.
Elliott also responded after sitting down the Sooners in order with back-to-back strikes to close out the inning.
Both pitchers battled well into the century mark for pitches, but Elliot was the starter to not make it through seven as a two out walk enticed Mike Bianco to make the change as Will McCausland entered the game for the Rebels.
Elliot finished his night with 6.2 innings pitched, 3 hits, 4 walks, 2 earned runs and 7 strikeouts in 106 pitches.
McCausland just needed two pitches as Fawley gunned out Willis to end the inning.
The Sooners turned to the bullpen in the eight as Jason Bodin entered the game.
Bodin had no problems producing a 2 pitch ground out to second base, but Luke Hill stepped up to the plate and recorded the Rebels first hit since the second inning, simotainuesly extending his on base streak to 30 stright games.
However, that did not last long as Will Furniss smacked a ball on the ground at the third basemen and could not beat out the throw as his hit into an inning ending double play.
McCausland kept the Rebels hopes alive as he stayed in the game for the eight as he proceeded to strike out the side in order as the Rebels entered their last chance at the dish.
With the two-run lead, Oklahoma turned to Dylan Crooks for the save opportunity.
Crooks quickly got the first two outs before walking Fawley to bring up the tying run in Hayden Federico, but got out of it as Federico struck out swinging as Oklahoma secured the series opening shutout 2-0.
The Rebels and Sooners will return to action once again on Saturday as the Sooners look to clinch the series while the Rebels look to force a Sunday rubber match.
