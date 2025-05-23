The Schedule Update: Ole Miss Baseball vs. Arkansas Razorbacks in SEC Tournament
HOOVER, Ala. – Fresh off a win over Florida in the second round of the 2025 SEC Baseball Tournament, seventh-seeded Ole Miss (38-18) will now face two-seed Arkansas (43-12) in the quarterfinals on Friday May 23.
First pitch in Hoover is set for 3 p.m with right-hander Riley Maddox set to take the mound in Hoover (Ala.).
LEADING OFF
- Ole Miss defeated 10th-seeded Florida in the second round of the SEC Tournament Wednesday night 3-1.
- Hunter Elliott continued his dominant stretch, working 5.1 innings and holding the Gators to just two hits while striking out eight.
- Wednesday night's win was the first time Ole Miss has won a game in the conference tournament since 2021 when they made it all the way to the semifinals.
- Judd Utermark is hitting .583 (14-for-24) with 14 RBI, nine runs scored, and three home runs over his last eight games played. He has collected two or more hits in four of his last five games.
- Ole Miss earned the seventh seed at the SEC Tournament, finishing with a 16-14 record in conference play. It was the first time since 2021 that the Rebels finished with a winning record in SEC games.
- The Rebels won five SEC series during the regular season surpassing their combined total from the previous two seasons. It is the first time they have won five series since 2021.
- The Rebels have won 30+ games for the first time since 2022 and for the 21st time under head coach Mike Bianco.
- Ole Miss is one of just two Division I teams with 17 or more Quad 1 wins in 2025.
- Ole Miss is ranked in three polls this week coming in at No. 16 in the Baseball America poll, No. 17 in the D1Baseball poll, and No. 20 in the USA Today/Coaches poll.
- Luke Hill is currently riding a 40-game on base streak, reaching base in every game since the beginning of conference play.
- Hill is top 10 in the SEC in steals (18), walks (42), hits (72), on base percentage (.470), and runs scored (59). Hill's 18 stolen bases are the most by a Rebel since Anthony Servideo stole 24 in 2019.
- Austin Fawley has hit a home run in 10 of his last 21 games. He has hit more home runs than any other catcher in the Mike Bianco Era.
- Hayden Federico is one stolen base shy of tying the Ole Miss freshman single season record of 12 set by Jordan Henry in 2007.
PROJECTED PITCHING MATCHUP
RHP Riley Maddox (5-5, 5.46 ERA) vs. LHP Zach Root (6-4, 4.16 ERA)
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Friday's game will be broadcast on SEC Network with Tom Hart (PxP), Chris Burke (analyst), Kyle Peterson (analyst), and Kris Budden (sideline) on the call.
Fans can listen to all games of the tournament on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.
BASH BROS
For the first time in program history, three different Rebels have hit 15 or more home runs in a season. Judd Utermark and Austin Fawley lead the team, each with a career-high 16.
For the second-consecutive season Mitchell Sanford has hit 15 home runs.
This is also just the second time in program history that five different Rebels have hit double digit home runs. In addition to Utermark, Fawley, and Sanford, Ryan Moerman has hit 11, and Isaac Humphrey has hit 10.
TOP OF THE HILL
Luke Hill is currently riding a 40-game on base streak, reaching base in every game since the beginning of conference play.
He has reached base in all but two of his 55 games played this season. His 40-game streak is now tied for the seventh-longest by a Rebel since 1997.
Hill finished the regular season in the top 15 in multiple offensive categories in the SEC.
He is ranked third in stolen bases (18), sixth in on base percentage (.473) and walks (42), eighth in runs scored (59), ninth in hits (71), and 14th in batting average (.345).
His 12 stolen bases during SEC play were the most in the conference.
BIG GAME HUNTER
Hunter Elliott has allowed just five earned runs and only 14 hits over his last five starts, working 29.2 innings and striking out 36 batters during that stretch.
The Ole Miss ace now owns the sixth-lowest ERA in the SEC and is one of five pitchers in the conference to have an opponent batting average below .200 (.188).
His 1.12 WHIP is top seven in the SEC and he also ranks top nine in strikeouts (86) and innings pitched (73.1).
Over his career, Elliott now owns a 6-1 record and a 2.13 ERA with 51 strikeouts and just 10 earned runs given up over seven starts (42.1 innings) in the month of May.
FOR THE CAUSE
Will McCausland has posted a 1.50 ERA over his last 11 appearances dating back to April 4, allowing just three earned runs over 18 innings of work.
He has 17 strikeouts and is holding opponents to a .180 batting average during that stretch.
BIG BAT BEHIND THE PLATE
Austin Fawley has hit 10 home runs over his last 21 games and is tied with Judd Utermark for the team lead with 16 home runs.
The sophomore has now hit the most home runs by a catcher in the Mike Bianco Era, passing Calvin Harris (2023) and Justin Brashear (2006) who each hit 12.
He is third in the SEC and 18th in the NCAA in home runs per game (0.38).
Fawley's .613 slugging percentage is the highest on the team among qualified hitters and he is second on the team in OPS (.989). He was ranked at the No. 10 catcher in the country by D1Baseball in their Week 12 update.
SWIPE!
Ole Miss has stolen 69 bases so far in 2025, already reaching their highest season total since 2019 when they stole 93 bases.
The Rebels have only reached the 50 steals mark once in the previous five seasons (2024, 50).
The Rebels stole eight bases in their win over Tennessee, three shy of the single-game record of 11 set in 1966. Hayden Federico stole four bases in the game, one shy of the individual single-game record.
Luke Hill leads the team with 18 swipes and Mitchell Sanford has 12 and Federico has 11.
Federico is one steal shy of tying the Ole Miss single-season freshman record of 12 set by Jordan Henry in 2007.
WE'LL TAKE IT
The Rebels are ranked second in the SEC in walks drawn with 307 total walks on the season. That number is the 23rd highest in the NCAA.
Luke Hill leads the team with 42 walks, Will Furniss has 38, and Isaac Humphrey and Mitchell Sanford each have 32. Hill is the only Rebel with more walks than strikeouts.
Ole Miss drew 18 walks on April 1 against Jackson State, one shy of the program record set last season against High Point.
Furniss set a new single-game record for walks in the Saturday finale of the Mississippi State series, drawing five walks in the game.
WASTING NO TIME
The Rebels are outscoring opponents 67-27 in the first inning and 107-56 over the first two innings of games this season, jumping on opponents early.
They are 22-5 when scoring in the first inning and 30-4 when they score the first run of a game.
NEVER SAFE
The Rebels have picked off 23 runners this season, their highest total since 2002. They lead the SEC in total pickoffs by a wide margin with the next highest total being 11. Hunter Elliott leads the team with 12 pickoffs, the most by a Rebel pitcher in the Bianco Era.
POWER SURGE
Judd Utermark and Austin Fawley have each hit home runs in four consecutive games this season.
Utermark accomplished the feat first, hitting five home runs in four games from February 28 to March 5. Fawley later matched with four home runs in four games from April 11 to April 17.
They join Andrew Fischer, Logan Power, and Michael Rosamond as the only Rebels to hit a home run in four-straight games since 1997.
