The Schedule Update: Ole Miss Baseball vs. Arkansas Razorbacks Start Time for Game 3
Mike Bianco and the Ole Miss Rebels will square off against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Sunday afternoon in Swayze Field for Game 3 of the SEC series.
After the Rebels dropped Game 2 on Saturday night in Oxford, all attention turns to the final game of the weekend slate with both programs looking to take home the series.
It'll be right-hander Mason Nichols on the mound for Bianco's crew on Sunday with all eyes on the Top-25 clash at home for Ole Miss.
What's the latest surrounding the pivotal matchup for the Rebels?
The Preview: No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels vs. No. 3 Arkansas Razorbacks
DATE/TIME
• Sunday, March 16 at 1:30 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Swayze Field in Oxford (Miss.)
RANKINGS
• Ole Miss – No. 13
• Arkansas - No. 3
RADIO
• Fans can listen to the games on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.
HOW TO WATCH
• The game will be streamed live on SEC Network+ with Jake Hromada (PxP) and Keith Kessinger (analyst) on the call.
The Pitching Matchup: Game 3 Edition
Ole Miss Rebels: RHP Mason Nichols (1-0, 4.20 ERA)
Arkansas Razorbacks: LHP Landon Beidelschies (3-0, 2.37 ERA)
The Scouting Report:
Dave Van Horn, the three-time SEC Coach of the Year, is in his 23rd season at the helm of the Arkansas baseball program in 2025.
The Razorbacks are currently 17-2 in 2025 and are ranked No. 3 among all polls across the board. Arkansas most recently defeated Central Arkansas 9-2 in a midweek matchup prior to the weekend series.
Arkansas leads the all-time series over Ole Miss 63-54. The last serries between the SEC foes was April 6, 2024 where No. 1 Arkansas beat the Rebels 7-4 in the finale of the series sweep over Ole Miss.
Utermark Leaving his "Mark":
Judd Utermark hit two home runs in the Rebels' win over Murray State, giving him his first multi-home run game of his career.
He hit four home runs in four-consecutive games from February 28 to March 5, hitting five total during that time.
He joins Andrew Fischer, Logan Power, and Michael Rosamond as the only Rebels to hit a home run in four-straight games since 1997.
