The Schedule Update: Ole Miss Baseball vs. Kentucky Wildcats New Game 3 Start Time
Mike Bianco and the No. 9 ranked Ole Miss Rebels will look for an SEC series win on Saturday morning in Lexington (Ky.) in Game 3 of the conference battle.
After splitting Friday's doubleheader, all attention turns to Saturday morning's matchup between the pair of ball clubs.
The Rebels dropped Game 1 on Friday after the Wildcats claimed the victory in extra innings, but quickly bounced back in Game 2 to even the series.
Now, all attention shifts towards Game 3 on Saturday morning with both programs looking to capture a Southeastern Conference win.
A look into the preview, new start time and how to watch the clash.
DATES/TIMES
• Saturday, April 5 at 10 a.m. CT.
STADIUM
Kentucky Proud Park (Lexington, Ky.)
RANKINGS
• Ole Miss: No. 9
• Kentucky: Unranked
RADIO
• Fans can listen to Saturday's game on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.
TV/ONLINE
• Saturday's game will be streamed live on SEC Network+ with Dick Gabriel and Doug Flynn on the call.
The Pitching Matchup: Game 3 Edition
Ole Miss: RHP Mason Nichols (2-0, 4.82 ERA)
Kentucky: LHP Ben Cleaver (3-1, 2.50 ERA)
The Scouting Report: Looking Into the Wildcats
Nick Mingione is in his ninth season at the helm of the Kentucky Wildcats baseball program.
Last season, the Wildcats compiled an impressive 46-16 (22-8 SEC) season record and advanced to the 2024 NCAA College World Series.
After hosting a regional, and super regional, Kentucky advanced to the CWS and defeated NC State 5-4 in 10 innings to open their run in Omaha. The Wildcast eventually fell to Texas A&M and Florida which ended their historic postseason run.
The Wildcats are currently 18-10 (5-6 SEC) in the 2025 season and are coming off a 10-5 win over Texas A&M to secure the series 2-1 over the Aggies.
Ole Miss leads the all-time series over Kentucky 54-39. The last meeting between the two foes was March 29-31, 2024 where No. 15 Kentucky swept the series against Ole Miss in Oxford.
