The Schedule Update: Ole Miss Baseball vs. Memphis Tigers in Tuesday Clash
Mike Bianco and the Ole Miss Rebels return to Oxford on Tuesday night for a clash against the Memphis Tigers in a non-conference matchup.
Bianco and Co. will look to remain scorching hot following a series sweep of the Missouri Tigers over the weekend in Columbia.
A look into the details for Tuesday night:
The Preview: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Memphis Tigers
DATE/TIME
• Tuesday, March 25 at 6:30 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Swayze Field in Oxford (Miss.)
RANKINGS
• Ole Miss – No. 15 D1 Baseball
• Memphis – unranked
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Tuesday's game will be streamed live on SEC Network+ with Jake Hromada (PxP) and Matt McLaughlin (analyst) on the call.
Fans can also listen to the game on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.
Isaac Humphrey Looking to Remain Hot
Isaac Humphrey was named the SEC Player of the Week by the conference office on Monday after a huge weekend in Missouri.
Humphrey hit .389 (7-for-18) with four home runs, 13 RBI, and 21 total bases in four total games, including the Rebels' midweek matchup with Southern Miss.
The senior went 1-for-3 with a double in Pearl before really heating up in Columbia. Humphrey hit .400 (6-for-15) with four home runs, 13 RBI, and 19 total bases as Ole Miss swept Missouri for their first conference sweep since 2022.
He came into the series with three total home runs on the season and more than doubled his total with four long balls in three games. He launched two home runs in the series-clinching win on Saturday for the first multi-home run game of his career.
Humphrey drove in 13 of the Rebels' 40 runs scored in the series, a whopping 32.5 percent of the scoring.
