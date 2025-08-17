The Preview: Ole Miss Rebels Soccer at Memphis Tigers in 2025 Season Opener
OXFORD, Miss. – Year three of the Molly Rouse era begins Sunday as Ole Miss opens its regular season schedule at Memphis. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CT and can be streamed on ESPN+.
QUICK KICKS
- Ole Miss opens its 2025 season at Memphis.
- The two teams met last season on August 25. No. 10 Memphis came away with a 2-1 win over Ole Miss in Oxford.
- Katie Ramsden returns for her sophomore season after leading the Rebels in assists in 2024.
- Tate Blincoe started all 19 games as a freshman in 2024 and led Ole Miss in minutes played.
- Ole Miss welcomes 20 newcomers to the 2025 roster.
- The Rebel back line allowed one or fewer goals in eight of the 19 matches in 2024.
- Ole Miss has three international players on the roster this season: Katie Ramsden (England), Taylor Howarth (England) and Timéa Thorel (France).
- The Ole Miss Soccer Stadium underwent a 3.75-million-dollar renovation this summer which included a new playing surface, new practice area, 9000sqft turf area, new video board, new audio system, a berm seating area on the north end and new team shelters.
PRESEASON NODS
The trio of Tate Blincoe, Lauren Montgomery and Katie Ramsden were selected to the 2025 SEC Soccer Preseason Watchlist.
Blincoe and Ramsden enter their sophomore seasons after promising freshman campaigns. Lauren Montgomery returns for her senior season and has tallied 53 career games in an Ole Miss uniform.
A NEW CHAPTER
The Ole Miss Soccer Stadium underwent a 3.75-million-dollar renovation this summer which included a new playing surface, new practice area, 9000sqft turf area, new video board, new audio system, a berm seating area on the north end and new team shelters.
Since the complex was christened on Sept. 28, 1997, in a regionally televised game against Alabama, the Rebels have been victorious in nearly 62 percent of their home matches, posting an impressive 172-74-33 mark through 2024.
WHAT'S ON FILM
Memphis enters Sunday's match after a 6-0 win over Southern Miss in their season opener this past Thursday.
Five different Tigers scored a goal, and it marked the marked the fourth consecutive season in which the Tigers scored six in the opening game.
Memphis is led by Brooks Monaghan who enters his 26th season this year at the helm of the Tigers.
He has amassed 313 career victories, 15 league championships and 12 NCAA Tournament berths during his tenure in the Birthplace of Rock 'n' Roll.
A GLANCE AT 2024
Eleven different players scored a goal for the Rebels in 2024, with five of those 11 returning for the 2025 season.
Ole Miss allowed one or fewer goals in eight of the 19 matches in 2024. Shu Ohba ranked third in the Southeastern Conference with 79 saves and second in saves per game.
She competed with Team Japan in the 2024 Paris Olympics and finished her Ole Miss career 10th all-time in career saves, 10th in career goals against average, and seventh in career shutouts.
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
The Rebels return 11 players from the 2024 roster. Juniors Kate Smith, Evie Ewing and Sarah Granno combined for four goals a season ago.
In the midfield, Lauren Montgomery, Grace Smith and Taylor Howarth add experience to a talented incoming class of players.
Montgomery started 17 games in the midfield in 2024, tallying 1,411 minutes of action.
Smith enters year two after a strong freshman season where she appeared in 16 games, making 10 starts. Howarth looks to spark Ole Miss in 2025 after missing all of 2024 due to injury.
The strength of the Rebels a season ago lived on the back line, with standouts Katie Ramsden and Tate Blincoe returning for their sophomore seasons. Ramsden led Ole Miss in assists and Blincoe started all 19 games, leading the team in minutes played.
Taylor Prigge returns between the posts after appearing in five matches a season ago. Prigge surrendered just one goal, making five saves.
She led the team in wins and forced two shutouts, tallying 306 minutes on the pitch.
BETWEEN THE POSTS
The trio of Taylor Prigge, Sidney O'Bilovich and Lexi Baldwin make up the goalkeeper room in 2025.
O'Billovich comes to the Magnolia state after stops at New Mexico State, Portland State and Texas Tech. At Portland State, she saw action in 31 games, making 22 starts.
She tallied 121 saves in her two seasons with the Vikings and recorded a career-high 11 saves in a match against Idaho State.
Lexi Baldwin arrives as the lone freshman keeper for the Rebels. The 5-9 product from Paradise Valley, Arizona led Chaparral to a 23-2-2 record her senior season including a 5-0 record in region 5A play. She allowed one or fewer goals in 24 of the 27 games.
NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK
Coach Rouse and the Ole Miss staff signed 10 freshmen in the 2025 class, building a unit that brings speed and versatility to the pitch.
Katie Lakin was a Top 100 Prep Soccer player in the state of California and led Bay Area Surf to a NorCal conference championship in 2023.
Brooklyn Marn tallied 40 goals, 31 assists and was a two-time All-State First Team honoree at St. Thomas Aquinas. Bella Gray lettered all four years at Ogden high school and was a 2023 First Team All-State selection.
Timéa Thorel is one of three international players on this year's roster hailing from Clamart, France. Bekah Allen scored 45 goals and dished 43 assists in four seasons at Clarksville high school.
Ava Clonce is one of three players from the state of California and played alongside teammate Sarah Granno at Woodcreek high school.
Landri Allee, a native of Stillwater, Oklahoma, was named Offensive MVP three consecutive seasons at Stillwater high school.
Sydney Torres was a four-time State Premier League Champion and a two-time Utah State Champion.
Cassidy Kuehne rounds out the freshman class and comes to Oxford after guiding Chamblee high school to a 5A Region Championship in 2024.
COME TO THE SIP
Through the portal Rouse and company found 10 players who exude the toughness and grit it takes to play in the SEC.
Savannah Wylie comes from Norman where she spent one season at Oklahoma. Mila Erceg looks to provide experience in the forward line after one season at West Virginia.
Briana Rodriguez brings a wealth of experience over from Pitt and Peyton Dyess looks to bolster the defense, becoming the second addition from Texas Tech alongside O'Billovich. Marieke Ten Brink brings her talent from the west coast, having played 35 games for UC Riverside.
Ryann Reynolds played in 35 matches between Oregon and Kansas State. She became the first player in program history at KSU to score four goals in a three-match span.
Emerson Andrews joins Ole Miss from Kentucky and Allison Kolski comes by way of Mississippi State. Yaritza Trejo rounds out the portal class after spending two seasons at Northwest Mississippi CC.
