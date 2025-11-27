Navy vs. Memphis Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 14
Three teams are clearly ahead of the rest of the pack in the race for the top of the AAC, and one could go down a notch if it loses at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium this week. Navy will visit Memphis as a 5.5-point underdog on Thursday despite the fact that the Tigers have cooled off tremendously since they first cracked the top 25.
The Midshipmen bounced back with a 41-28 win over South Florida in their last outing after suffering their second loss of the season to No. 9 Notre Dame. They lead the nation in rushing yards (3,082) and will continue to pound the ground against a Memphis team that’s fallen short to East Carolina and Tulane in its previous two contests.
Here’s our full betting preview ahead of kickoff.
Navy vs. Memphis Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Navy: +5.5 (-112)
- Memphis: -5.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Navy: +170
- Memphis: -205
Total: 59.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Navy vs. Memphis How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, November 27
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Navy record: 8-2
- Memphis record: 8-3
Navy vs. Memphis Key Players to Watch
Navy
Blake Horvath: Horvath was stopped from scoring a rushing touchdown for just the second time this season against South Florida but rushed for more than 100 yards in the six games that preceded that matchup. He leads Navy with 13 rushing touchdowns on the year and has consistently been the first option when it’s time to finish off a drive.
Memphis
Brendon Lewis: Lewis has been much more productive than Horvath through the air with 2,395 passing yards and 13 passing touchdowns. He’s also showcased his own dual-threat abilities with nine rushing scores. His passing accuracy and production are more vital to his team’s success, though.
Navy vs. Memphis Prediction and Pick
These two teams have similar records, but Navy has been abysmal against the spread. The Midshipmen have covered in only three of their 10 games and their latest win snapped a six-game losing streak against the spread.
Navy is 1-3 against the spread against the road and hasn’t covered on the road since its win against Tulsa in September.
Memphis is 8-2 against the spread this year and was 4-0 straight up and against the spread at home until its loss to Tulane in Week 11. Don’t let the Tigers’ recent struggles from betting on them to cover here.
PICK: Memphis -5.5 (-108 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
