The Schedule Update: Ole Miss Baseball vs. No. 6 Auburn Tigers in Key SEC Matchup
The Ole Miss Rebels will return to Swayze Field on Thursday night for a Southeastern Conference clash against the No. 6 ranked Auburn Tigers.
Mike Bianco and Co. will take the field in Oxford against a Top-10 foe with the program looking to make a statement to close out the regular season.
The Rebels have been working on the "little things" with postseason play inching closer in order to be fundamentally sound heading into the SEC Tournament.
“Kind of back to fundamentals,” Bianco said this week. “I just felt like this past weekend it was disappointing because, fundamentally, we didn’t play great baseball.
"You got to make plays to get off the field and we did. We talked about cutoffs (at practice). We talked about backing up bases. We talked about a lot of different things. So, that was one of the things we covered.”
A look into the Game 1 preview, broadcast information for Thursday and the latest buzz on the Ole Miss Rebels.
The Preview: Ole Miss Rebels vs. No. 6 Auburn Tigers
Pitching Matchups: Game 1 Edition
Ole Miss: LHP Hunter Elliott (7-3, 3.66 ERA)
Auburn: RHP Cam Tilly (3-1, 4.38 ERA)
Broadcast Information:
Thursday's game will be live streamed on SEC Network+ with Jake Hromada (PxP) and Keith Kessinger (analyst) on the call.
Fans can listen to all games, home and away, on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.
The Start Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Trio of Rebels Remain Hot: Ole Miss Making Waves
Luke Hill is currently riding a 36-game on base streak, reaching base in every game since the beginning of conference play. He has reached base in all but two of his 51 games played this season. His 36-game streak is the eighth-longest by a Rebel since 1997.
Hunter Elliott has allowed just five earned runs and only eight hits over his last three starts, working 17.1 innings and striking out 20 batters during that stretch. He worked a season-high 6.2 innings in his start against Oklahoma.
Will McCausland has posted a 1.93 ERA over his last six appearances, allowing just two runs over 9.1 innings of work. He has nine strikeouts during that stretch.
Power at the Plate: Pair of Rebels Heating Up
Judd Utermark and Austin Fawley have each hit home runs in four consecutive games this season. Utermark accomplished the feat first, hitting five home runs in four games from February 28 to March 5.
Fawley later matched with four home runs in four games from April 11 to April 17. They join Andrew Fischer, Logan Power, and Michael Rosamond as the only Rebels to hit a home run in four-straight games since 1997.
