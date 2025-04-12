The Schedule Update: Ole Miss Baseball vs. Tennessee Volunteers Game 2 Start Time
Mike Bianco and the sixth-ranked Ole Miss Rebels will return to Swayze Field on Saturday afternoon for a showdown against the Tennessee Volunteers.
After dropping Game 1 on Friday night, the Rebels will look to rebound in the second matchup of the three-game series in Oxford.
A look into the preview for Saturday night in Oxford, how to watch and the latest buzz on the Rebels.
The Preview: No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels vs. No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers
Date/Time:
• Saturday, April 12 at 4 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Swayze Field in Oxford (Miss.)
RANKINGS
• Ole Miss Rebels: No. 6
• Tennessee Volunteers: No. 5
RADIO
• Fans can listen to all games, home and away, on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.
ONLINE
• Saturday's games will be streamed live on SEC Network+ with Richard Cross (PxP) and Keith Kessinger (analyst) on the call.
The Pitching Matchup: Saturday Edition
Ole Miss: RHP Riley Maddox (3-2, 6.10 ERA)
Tennessee: RHP Marcus Phillips (2-1, 2.68 ERA)
The Friday Recap: Rebels Fall in Swayze
In a high-profile pitcher's duel, it was the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers who came away with a 3-2, victory over the No. 6 Ole Miss baseball team in game one of three Friday night at Swayze Field.
After a scoreless first, Tennessee would find the run column with two in the second.
After two Volunteers reached via walks, Reese Chapman would advance both runners into scoring position with a sacrifice bunt.
One batter later, Manny Marin would sneak a double down the third base line putting Tennessee up 2-0. Ole Miss starter Hunter Elliott would strand Marin at second to end the Volunteer threat.
Luke Hill would lead off the bottom of the fourth inning with a single up the middle.
He would advance to second on a wild pitch but would be left stranded after Tennessee's Liam Doyle would punch out the next three Rebel hitters.
Hunter Elliott would go four complete on the mound for Ole Miss, surrendering three runs off two hits, striking out a pair of Volunteers.
The Rebels would find the run column in the fifth. After Hayden Federico drew a one out walk, Austin Fawley stepped to the plate and would launch a two-run homer into the left field stands.
Fawley's seventh home run of the year made it 3-2, Tennessee after five complete.
Mason Morris was the first and only man out of the Ole Miss bullpen and would put up zeros in five straight frames to get the Rebels to the ninth down just one run. Morris fanned a career-high eight hitters over his five innings of work.
Ole Miss would create traffic on the bases in the eighth and ninth but were unable to find the game tying run.
Ole Miss (26-8, 8-5 SEC) and Tennessee (30-4, 10-3 SEC) will play game two Saturday afternoon with first pitch is set for 4 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.
