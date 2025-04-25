The Schedule Update: Ole Miss Baseball vs. Vanderbilt Commodores in SEC Matchup
Mike Bianco and the Ole Miss Rebels will return to action on Friday night for a Southeastern Conference clash against the Vanderbilt Commodores.
Bianco and Co. will look to start the series off on the right foot with ace Hunter Elliott set to take the mound in Swayze Field.
A look into the preview for Friday night, what to watch for and the broadcast information:
The Preview: No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels vs. No. 9 Vanderbilt Commodores
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Friday and Sunday's games will be streamed live on SEC Network+ with Richard Cross (PxP) and Keith Kessinger (analyst) on the call.
Saturday's game will be broadcast on SEC Network with Clay Matvick (PxP) and David Dellucci (analyst) on the call.
Fans can listen to all games, home and away, on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.
The Start Time: Friday, April 25th at 6:30 p.m. CT.
Meet the Commodores:
Tim Corbin is in his 23rd season at the helm of the Vanderbilt baseball program.
The Commodores currently hold a 30-11 overall record and are 11-7 in SEC play. Vanderbilt is coming off a midweek 3-5 loss to Middle Tennessee.
Ole Miss leads the all-time series against Vandy 69-66-2. The SEC foes last met March 16-18, 2023. where No. 6 Vandy swept Ole Miss in Nashville. This is the first time the Commodores have come to Oxford since 2021.
Rebels' Offense is Clicking:
The Rebels set new program records for runs scored and RBI in a single game in their 29-1 win over Alcorn State on April 9.
Their 29 runs scored took down a program record that had stood since 1989 when Ole Miss defeated Illinois College 28-0.
The previous single-game RBI record was 25 which had been accomplished three times and as recently as last season against High Point. The Rebels collected 27 RBI in the win over Alcorn to set a new record.
The Ole Miss offense also had 44 total bases which was just two shy of the single-game program record and 23 hits which was four short of the program record.
