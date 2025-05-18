The SEC Tournament Bracket and Schedule: Ole Miss Baseball's Path at Claiming a Title
Mike Bianco and the Ole Miss Rebels wrapped up the regular season on Saturday after squaring off against the No. 6 Auburn Tigers at Swayze Field.
Now, with the 2025 regular season in the rearview mirror, all focus shifts towards postseason play with the Southeastern Conference Tournament on deck.
Ole Miss will enter the tournament as the No. 7 seed and will await the winner of the Florida Gators and South Carolina Gamecocks.
“There’s good and bad with everything and it’s one of those years where it tested us,” Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco said on Saturday.
“You don’t just get these show up medals, but you got to be able to compete in this league and this league’s relentless. I’m proud of our guys. We’ve had days like this and we’ve had games get away from us when we’ve had the lead.”
A look into the SEC Tournament bracket, schedule and television netowkrs.
The SEC Tournament: Bracket and Schedule
Tuesday-Sunday, May 20-25
Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, Hoover, Ala.
Tuesday, May 20 – First Round
Game 1: [9] Alabama vs. [16] Missouri – 9:30 a.m. [SECN]
Game 2: [12] Oklahoma vs. [13] Kentucky – TBD [SECN]
Game 3: [10] Florida vs. [15] South Carolina – 4:30 p.m. [SECN]
Game 4: [11] Mississippi State vs. [14] Texas A&M – TBD [SECN]
Wednesday, May 21 – Second Round
Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. [8] Tennessee – 9:30 a.m. [SECN]
Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. [5] Georgia – TBD [SECN]
Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. [7] Ole Miss – 4:30 p.m. [SECN]
Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. [6] Auburn – TBD [SECN]
Thursday, May 22 – Quarterfinals
Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. [1] Texas – 3 p.m. [SECN]
Game 10: Winner Game 6 vs. [4] Vanderbilt – TBD [SECN]
Friday, May 23 – Quarterfinals
Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. [2] Arkansas – 3 p.m. [SECN]
Game 12: Winner Game 8 vs. [3] LSU – TBD [SECN]
Saturday, May 24 – Semifinals
Game 13: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10 – 12 p.m. [SECN]
Game 14: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12 – TBD [SECN]
Sunday, May 25 – Championship Game
Game 15: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14 – 2 p.m. [ESPN2]
All Times Central
Note: The second game of each session will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.
More Ole Miss News:
The 2025 NFL Draft Recap: Ole Miss Sees Multiple Rebels Selected
Ole Miss Lands Commitment From Sought-After Transfer Safety
Super Bowl Champion, Ole Miss Star Wide Receiver AJ Brown Earns Prestigious Honor
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.