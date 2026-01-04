Ole Miss Football Beats Out LSU, Kentucky For Coveted SEC Defensive Back Transfer

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are red-hot on the recruiting trail with the program now landing a commitment from Florida Gators defensive back Sharif Denson on Sunday.

In what has emerged as a historic 24-hour stretch, Golding and Co. have now added four commitments in the Transfer Portal haul with Denson the latest to make a move.

The experienced safety has plenty of SEC experience across his three seasons in Gainesville where he was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team as well as a Freshman All-American by ESPN in 2023.

The Sunshine State native has been one of Florida's key contributors on defense after recording 168 tackles, 12 pass deflections, three interceptions, and one sack across three seasons after starting in 34 consecutive games for the Gators.

Now, he makes his move to Oxford with an opportunity to make an immediate impact in the defensive backfield for Golding and Co. as the roster gets rebuilt this month.

The Commitments: Portal Edition

No. 1: CB Jay Crawford - No. 2 CB in Transfer Portal

Crawford checks in as the No. 2 rated cornerback in the market with the Rebels wasting no time in securing his services after getting him in for a visit on Saturday.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder is coming off of a strong sophomore campaign on The Plains where he logged four pass breakups and an interception to go along with 13 total tackles with Auburn.

Across two seasons, Crawford totaled 11 passes defended and a pair of interceptions where he carved out a role as a critical component in the defensive backfield.

He would end up starting in 18 games, with the accolades galore coming his way during his time with the program - mainly during his true freshman campaign - earning SEC All-Freshman and On3 True Freshman All-American honors.

But once a coaching change occurred at Auburn, the talented cornerback elected to hit the free agent market with Ole Miss swooping in to land his services.

Auburn Tigers defensive back Jay Crawford (23) celebrates his interception as Auburn Tigers take on Missouri Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. Missouri Tigers defeated the Auburn Tigers 23-17 in 2OT. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 2: LB Keaton Thomas - Top-20 Linebacker in Portal

Thomas checks in as a Top-20 linebacker in the NCAA Transfer Portal with Golding and Co. quickly striking in order to land a pledge from the productive second-level defender.

After starting his career at Northeast Mississippi Community College, Thomas made the move to Waco where he spent a pair of seasons with the Baylor Bears - stuffing the stat sheet across his time with the program.

Thomas was one tackle shy of reaching 100 in back-to-back seasons where he finished with 99 across the 2025 season, while adding a sack, three pass breakups, and an interception.

The strong 2025 campaign led Thomas to be named to the All-Big 12 second team where Golding and Co. reel in a highly-productive piece to the defense at a position of need for the 2026 season.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

No. 3: EDGE Jonathan Maldonado - Nevada

Maldonado entered the free agent market with a myriad of programs in pursuit, but it's Golding sealing the deal 48 hours after the Transfer Portal market opened for the productive defender.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder is coming off of a 2025 season where he totaled 38 tackles, nine tackles for loss to go along with five sacks for his Wolfpack crew.

Maldonado's Pro Football Focus grades stick out after finishing with an 85.8 pass rush grade in 2025 and an overall defensive grade of 79.5. Both of those numbers put him among the top-five on the Ole Miss roster across the 2025 season.

