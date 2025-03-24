Three Takeaways From Ole Miss Baseball's Weekend Sweep Over the Missouri Tigers
The Ole Miss Rebels went on the road for the first time in SEC play this weekend and returned home with not just their first SEC series win, but a sweep after taking all three games from the Missouri Tigers.
The weekend series was a rollercoaster of emotions for both sides in all three games, but ultimately the Rebels came away with victories in all three matchups that all showcased high scoring affairs.
Mike Bianco's Ole Miss squad took Game 1 in a 9-6 win after a back and forth affair on Friday night in Columbia.
Heading into Game 2, it was more of the same, but Ole Miss once again secured a win after tallying 17 runs in a 17-10 shootout.
Fast forward to Sunday's Game 3 and the Rebels pulled away to capture a 14-6 win with the offense on full display all weekend.
What were the takeaways from the Rebels' first SEC series win of the season?
Three Observations: Missouri Tigers Weekend
Isaac Humphrey Breaks Out for the Rebels
The Rebels offensive charge was led by transfer center fielder Isaac Humphrey who tallied four home runs and 13 RBI during the three-game stretch.
Humphrey's home runs were not all insurance either, he kept the Rebels in all three games.
The first-year Rebel opened the series on Friday going 2-4 with a hit by pitch while recording his first home run of the series and brining in four of Ole Miss' nine runs.
Game two was like deja vu as he went 2-for-6; this time with both his being home runs and driving in four runs again.
Humphrey ended the series going 2-for-5 with a home run but he drove in five runs to close out the series.
While his offense was electric for the Rebels all weekend he was no slouch defensively recording six defensive put outs despite tough wind.
One put out recorded was a tough sliding grab in the gap to rob what could have been an extra base hit.
The Ole Miss Offense is Legit
While Humphrey had an amazing weekend himself, the Rebels still drove in 27 runs without him.
Ole Miss saw production from everyone in the lineup this weekend; including shortstop Luke Cheng smacking his first home run of the year.
Overall, the Rebels' offense saw production from top to bottom with multiple many timely hits which helped propel the squad to a weekend sweep.
Inconsistency on the Mound Must Remain a Point of Emphasis
The Rebels came away with the weekend sweep behind amazing offensive production, but the Rebels still allowed 22 runs across a three-game stretch and did not hold the winning lead till late in every game.
The pitching was on when it needed to be, especially late in games, but the inconsistency of on and off for the pitching staff could be a major issue as they enter some of the later SEC series. Specifically, this upcoming weekend as they host a redemption-hungry Florida Gators squad.
However, the Rebels pitching has shown it's bright spots in everyone which is why it should be a fixable issue for the staff.
Ole Miss will return to the diamond on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. CT in Oxford with a matchup against the Memphis Tigers before hosting the Florida Gators this weekend.
