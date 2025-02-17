WATCH: Luke Hill Celebrates Home Run as Ole Miss Baseball Routs Clemson
The Ole Miss Rebels returned to the win column in a big way on Sunday afternoon, routing the No. 15 Clemson Tigers 15-5 in a run-rule decision to close out their time in the Shriners Children's College Showdown in Arlington, Texas.
One of the players of the game for Ole Miss was undoubtedly infielder Luke Hill (who played at second base on Sunday). Hill went a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate, scored four runs, had five RBI and hit two home runs in the win.
On his first home run of the day, Hill seemed uncertain that the ball was going to leave the yard. Clemson right fielder Tryston McCladdie tried to make a play on the ball as it went over the fence, but he was unable to bring it back into the field of play, resulting in a three-run shot for the Rebel star.
Fortunately for Ole Miss fans, Luke Hill was wearing a microphone on Sunday, so his celebration of the play was caught in real time. You can view the video below.
The Rebels went on to cruise to a run-rule win over the Tigers on Sunday, improving to 2-1 on the year. This weekend was a rollercoaster for Ole Miss baseball who claimed wins over nationally-ranked Arizona and Clemson but was run-ruled itself by the No. 19 Texas Longhorns on Saturday by a final score of 10-0.
As they say, "that's baseball."
Ole Miss is set to return home this week to open a 13-game homestand. The Rebels' home opener comes on Tuesday against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Swayze Field in a 4 p.m. CT first pitch on SEC Network+.