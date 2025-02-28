Bracket Watch: Where Does Ole Miss Land in Newest NCAA Tournament Projections?
The Ole Miss Rebels are on a three-game losing streak and have dropped out of the AP Top 25 as a result. On Saturday, the Rebels will look to regain some of their footing when they play host to Oklahoma in Oxford, and with the NCAA Tournament just around the corner, they will try to get hot at the right time of the year.
Ole Miss' losing streak has negatively impacted their standing in tournament projections, as indicated by Joe Lunardi's latest installment of bracketology. The Rebels have dropped games to Mississippi State, Vanderbilt and Auburn in the last couple of weeks (with the latter of those two losses coming on the road), and they are now projected to be a 7-seed in the Big Dance in March.
The Rebels' 7-seed projection comes in Midwest (Indianapolis) portion of the bracket, and Ole Miss would join 2-seed Michigan State, 10-seed Baylor and 15-seed Robert Morris in Cleveland in the opening round, according to Lunardi. Oklahoma, who Ole Miss will face on Saturday afternoon, is one of the "last four in," and the Sooners would face a play-in game against the Indiana Hoosiers.
As has been the case for many weeks now, the SEC leads all conferences in Lunardi's projections with 13 teams in the field. The Big Ten is still in second place in terms of conference participants with 11, and the Big 12 comes in with eight teams.
Ole Miss will look to improve its tournament standing in the games ahead as it closes out the regular season and pushes towards the SEC Tournament in Nashville. The Rebels host Oklahoma on Saturday at 1 p.m. CT followed by a home date with Tennessee on Wednesday. They will then close out the regular season on the road at Florida on March 8.
This weekend's game between Ole Miss and Oklahoma will be televised on ESPN2.