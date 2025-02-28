Ole Miss Basketball Set to Play Crucial Matchup With Oklahoma on Saturday
The Ole Miss Rebels are currently in the middle of a three-game losing skid which includes losses to Mississippi State, Vanderbilt and Auburn with the two of those (Vanderbilt and Auburn) coming on the road.
However, the Rebels return home for the first time since their loss to Mississippi State on Saturday as they take on the Oklahoma Sooners as the calendar turns to March.
This will be the sixth meeting between these two teams, and it will be the first time they face each other as part of the SEC.
Historically, the series has been rather even with Oklahoma holding a 3-2 advantage all-time.
An interesting storyline coming into this matchup is that neither team has hosted this game since Dec. 2, 2000 as the two matchups since then took place at neutral site locations. Ole Miss gained a win in the programs' first-ever meeting in Puerto Rico in 1998, and both teams have gained a win on their respective home floors.
This season, both squads have gone through highs and lows. For Ole Miss, it has defeated No. 4 Alabama on the road and started SEC play 4-0, but the Rebels have also gone on multiple three-game losing streaks finding themselves unranked now and on the fringe of being .500 in conference play for the first time all season.
For Oklahoma, it has a 17-11 overall record, but the Sooners have seriously struggled in SEC play as all 11 of those losses have come within the conference stretch of the season. Despite the rough play to start, they have been playing well as of late, coming away with a win over Mississippi State and almost taking down No. 17 Kentucky in a one-point loss.
The Rebels are now a projected 7-seed in the NCAA Tournament, and with just three games remaining in the regular season and selection Sunday a little over two weeks away, Ole Miss will look to try and get hot entering the postseason. Tip-off against Oklahoma is set for 1 p.m. CT on Saturday, and the game will be televised on ESPN2.