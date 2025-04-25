Chris Beard, Ole Miss Basketball Hold In-Home Visit With Sought-After SEC Transfer
Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels have been linked to multiple prospects in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the program looking to bolster the roster in Oxford.
This week, Ole Miss has been tied to a new name in the portal: Kentucky guard Travis Perry.
The talented 6-foot-2 bucket-getter appeared in 31 games with four starts as a true freshman for the Wildcats during the 2024-25 season.
Perry capped off the year after averaging 2.7 points while shooting 31.3% from the floor and 32.1% from 3-point range.
The former Top-100 prospect in America broke the Kentucky high school scoring record during his time on the prep scene with multiple powerhouse programs pursuing his services.
Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels were contenders throughout his initial recruiting process and will once again express interest, according to multiple reports.
Now, the program remains linked to the talented Kentucky native with the staff looking to make a move for Perry.
According to On3 Sports, Beard and the Ole Miss staff will hold an in-home visit with Perry as their pursuit intensifies. With three years of eligibility, Perry is an ideal target for the program.
The Rebels are also beginning to pick up steam with a former USC Trojan in the portal.
New Name Emerging: Desmond Claude (USC Trojans)
The Ole Miss program is in pursuit of USC Trojan guard Desmond Claude, according to On3 Sports.
Claude, who recently wrapped up his lone season under Eric Musselman in California, began his career with the Xavier Musketeers.
During the 2024-25 season with the Trojans, the 6-foot-6 guard averaged 15.8 points, 4.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds a night for USC.
Claude shot the three-ball at a 30.7 percent clip, which marked the best of his career to this point.
Prior to his time with USC, Claude averaged 16.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game during the 2023-24 season with Xavier.
There remains work to be done on the current roster with Beard and the Rebels being linked to multiple talented Power Four transfers.
