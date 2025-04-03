Chris Beard, Ole Miss Basketball Hosts Prized Transfer Forward for Visit to Campus
Ole Miss basketball has been busy this offseason assembling it's transfer portal class in what might prove to be the most important offseason in program history.
With the majority of the Rebels starting lineup graduating, Chris Beard and Co. have been hard at work to replenish the team's roster.
An important addition to the team would be Butler forward Augusto Cassia, who took an offical visit to Oxford this past Tuesday, according to multiple reports.
The rising junior from Salvador, Brazil is listed at 6-foot-8, 220 pounds. He appeared in 25 games for the Bulldogs over the past two seasons, averaging 5.1 points per game, and 3.1 rebounds per game, while shooting 66.7 percent from the floor and 43.9 percent from three-point range this past season.
Cassia helped the Bulldogs to a 15-19 overall record, and a College Basketball Crown appearance this past season.
He is a true forward. At 6-foot-8, Cassia is the perfect size, and weighing in at 220 pounds, his build is ideal for his style of play. Cassia can shoot the ball well, but prefers to drive to the basket, powering his way the basket.
Cassia isn't the quickest player, but his strength and discipline in the paint make him an efficient scorer in the paint. He can also bring the ball into the post and settle for jump shots while utilizing a great step-back shot as well.
Shooting from three-point range is also a key element to Cassia's game. He shot 42.9 percent from three-point range this past season, adding another layer of versatility to his game.
While at first glance, Cassia may seem like purely an inside scorer, which often leads to opposing defenses leaving him open. Cassia, in turn, makes defenses regret that assumption, and has become a solid spot-up shooter as a result.
Although Cassia has seen limited action so far, he offers enormous upside.
With the departure of Rebels star forward Jaemyn Brakefield, Cassia could find himself getting a substantial increase in playing time in Oxford, but it will be a battle for his services with multiple Power Four programs expressing interest.
With an offseason to develop, combined with more playing time, Cassia could absolutely blossom into a star at his next destination, making him a priority target for the Rebels.
