Former Ole Miss Basketball Center, Coveted Prospect Reveals Transfer Destination
Ole Miss center John Bol revealed a decision to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal on April 1 once the Rebels' offseason kicked off following a Sweet 16 appearance.
The true freshman center arrived on campus as a Top-75 prospect in America and the No. 17 center in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle.
Bol, a McDonald's All-American, appeared in 17 games for the Rebels during the 2024-25 season while posting averages of 1.1 points and 0.4 rebounds a night in four minutes per game.
Once Chris Beard and Co. signed the talented 7-foot-2 prospect, he became the second highest ranked recruit to arrive on campus for the Rebels.
Now, after seeing limited action, he's elected to take his talents elsewhere for next season.
“With John it starts with a physical standpoint — gaining weight, maintaining it and getting stronger and more athletic in terms of foot speed and his balance and things like that,” Beard said in February.
“He’s doing a really good job. John Bol works on game days, he works on the day before games and constantly his player development is equally important to the next game on our schedule. John’s done a great job embracing that.”
Now, Bol is headed to the Big 12 where he's signed with the UCF Knights, he revealed via social media on Monday.
Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels continue reconstructing the roster in Oxford with multiple dominoes beginning to fall their way.
A look into the recent roster moves from Beard and Co. over the last week.
The Major Domino: Malik Dia Returns to Oxford
Ole Miss forward Malik Dia is set to return to Oxford for his final season of eligibility to suit up for Chris Beard and the Rebels, he revealed last Sunday.
Dia, one of six Ole Miss players to average double figures during the 2024-25 season, has "unfinished business" after a standout season with the program.
"We have unfinished business," he said in a social media statement. "This team, this program and Rebel Nation deserve a shot at a national championship, and I believe we have what it takes to make that dream a reality."
Now, he'll be back under Beard and Co. as one of the faces of the roster in Oxford following an impressive campaign.
Ole Miss is set to lose near double-digit seniors from last season; including impact pieces Sean Pedulla, Jaemyn Brakefield and multi-year Rebel Matthew Murrell.
The former Belmont and Vanderbilt transfer started all 36 games for Ole Miss while posting averages of 10.8 points and 5.7 rebounds a night.
“We’ve done an unbelievable job changing the direction of Ole Miss basketball,” Dia said after the Sweet 16 loss to Michigan State. “I know we’re not a big brand like Kentucky, Duke or Michigan State, but what we’ve done this year with (now-third-year head) coach (Chris) Beard, he’s changed the program.
“Not just him, but these players.”
It's set to be a critical offseason for the Rebels with 10 players departing Oxford with nine exercising their eligibility and one youngster hitting the Transfer Portal.
Portal Addition No. 1: Corey Chest
Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels secured a commitment from LSU Tigers forward Corey Chest last Sunday, he revealed via social media.
Chest, one of the top prospects in Louisiana coming out of high school, made 26 appearances for the Tigers during the 2024-25 season with 19 starts.
The 6-foot-8, 220-pound redshirt-freshman averaged 6.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 60.7 percent from the field during his second season in Baton Rouge.
“It’s energy, it’s effort,” LSU head coach Matt McMahon said about Chest’s talents. “Nothing I can coach. He just has a natural feel for how to go chase rebounds and pursue the ball, and he continues to do it at a high level. One of the better instinctual rebounders I’ve been around in my time.”
After three seasons of high school ball in Louisiana, Chest went up to Missouri for his senior campaign to play for Link Academy, one of the top prep schools in the country.
Now, after traveling across America from Louisiana to Missouri and back to the Bayou State, Chest has made the decision to take his talent to Oxford.
Last Sunday, he revealed a commitment decision after garnering significant SEC interest while also visiting the Alabama Crimson Tide and Texas A&M Aggies during his portal process.
It's Ole Miss' first commitment of the offseason with Beard's program securing a talented rebounder with experience in the conference.
