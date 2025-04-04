Former Ole Miss Women's Basketball Forward Reveals Transfer Destination
The Ole Miss women's basketball program continues handling business this offseason with the Rebels up to three additions via the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Along with newcomers heading to Oxford, the program has also seen players reveal decisions to depart Ole Miss for the free agent market.
The Rebels saw forward Kharyssa Richardson elect to enter the Transfer Portal after a 2024-25 season where he played in 9.9 minutes per game while putting up averages of 3.7 points and 1.5 rebounds a night.
Now, after a short stint in the free agent market, Richardson has revealed her transfer destination: Mississippi State.
The talented forward will remain in-state and head from Oxford to Starkville for the 2025-26 season.
For the Rebels, all eyes are on the Transfer Portal this offseason with the program already attacking it with force.
"The next step for us is to be able to do the same in the portal, because freshmen ain't doing it, I'm just telling you. So we have to be able to have the support to be able to go and get what we need so that we can move forward," head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said.
"But at minimum I think we should be a Sweet 16 team. Anybody that's looking at us that has interest, that is what they expect, from the conversations we've been having. But that's just not enough for me. I'm not one of those coaches that, I'm not going to sit here and say, Oh, you know, it's all about the kids, it's all about the kids.
"Yeah, but I have dreams, too, and I want to be a Final Four coach. And in order to do that -- and I want players that want to be a part of the Final Four, and this group did, all right? But this is -- I'm young in this, and we're just getting started."
Ole Miss has landed three commitments via the portal with two of the pledges putting pen to paper with the program already.
The Portal Signees: Rebels Rolling on Recruiting Trail
Latasha Lattimore: Virginia [Forward]
"Tash is a dynamic human being and talent," said Coach Yo. "She committed to Coach Quentin Hillsman out of high school and it's really cool to see them reunite! I've always loved her game and I'm excited to mentor her in the last stage of her collegiate career!"
As a redshirt senior at Virginia, Lattimore was a standout performer for the Cavaliers, averaging a near double-double with 14.3 points and a team-leading 8.2 rebounds per game.
Additionally, Lattimore will be a vital defender in the paint for the Rebels, as she tallied an impressive 69 total blocks this season, which ranks 18th-best in the nation.
Prior to her time at Virginia, Lattimore spent two standout seasons at Miami. In her first year with the Hurricanes, the Toronto, Ontario, native appeared in nine games and averaged 7.7 points and 3.2 rebounds per game before sustaining an injury to cut her season short.
During the 2023-24 season, Lattimore came in clutch in many games for the Hurricanes, including a 12-point performance in Miami's ACC Tournament second-round win over North Carolina.
Lattimore began her career at Texas where she played in all 32 games and helped the Longhorns advance to the Elite Eight. As a true freshman, Lattimore totaled three double-digit scoring outings and averaged 3.2 points and 2.8 rebounds in 10.3 minutes of action per game.
Jayla Murray: Wichita State [Guard]
The past two seasons, Murray has been a highly touted student-athlete at Wichita State, earning a spot on the 2024-25 ACC All Conference Second Team.
As a redshirt junior, Murray was the Shockers' leading scorer and rebounder, averaging 12.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.
The St. Louis, Missouri, native finished in double figures 22 times, notched two 20-point performances and two double-doubles.
Throughout her entire career at Wichita State, Murray saw minutes in 62 games, earning a starting spot in 49 of those contests.
Prior to her time as a Shocker, Murray started her collegiate career at Florida Southwestern State. Murray's game was just as strong as a Buccaneer, as she was named the Southern Conference Player of the Year and earned First Team All-Conference accolades during the 2021-22 season.
Averaging 14.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per game as a true freshman, Murray was recognized as a NJCAA Third Team All-American and named to the FCSAA All-State First Team.
Prior to a season-ending injury during her sophomore season, Murray averaged 12.3 points and 6.3 rebounds in eight games.
In high school, Murray was a four-year letterman, playing three years at Tampa Bay Tech and one at Winter Haven.
Murray led Tampa Bay Tech to a State Championship during the 2018-19 season, earned district champion honors all four years and was named a regional champion in three of those seasons.
The St. Louis, Missouri, native's last year in high was her best, averaging 9.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game.
Murray is one of three newcomers to the Rebel roster, joining transfer Latasha Lattimore from Virginia and incoming freshman Lauren Jacobs in Oxford.
