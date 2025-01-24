How Did Recent Loss Impact Ole Miss Basketball's NCAA Tournament Projections?
The No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels have lost back-to-back games for the first time this season, most recently dropping a 63-62 heartbreaker vs. No. 13 Texas A&M thanks to a late go-ahead three from the Aggies.
After losing games to Mississippi State and Texas A&M, how have the Rebels' NCAA Tournament projections changed? According to the latest bracketology update from Joe Lunardi at ESPN, Ole Miss dropped one spot to a five-seed in Providence, slated with four-seed Illinois, 12-seed George Mason and 13-seed Yale.
If that were to pan out, it would be an interesting grouping, considering the Rebels beat Illinois in a preseason scrimmage in Oxford back in late October. Ole Miss was listed as a four-seed in Lunardi's projections prior to its Wednesday night loss to the Aggies.
In total, the Southeastern Conference has 13 teams in Lunardi's latest field, the most of any league in the country. Coming in second place is the Big Ten with 10 programs on the list.
After this week's disappointing result against the Aggies, Ole Miss head coach Chris Beard stated that he and his team have no choice but to press forward in a very talent-rich SEC.
"It's a long season," Beard said postgame. "There are 18 SEC games this season, and tonight was No. 6. There's lots of lessons each game, whether you win or lose. It's back to work tomorrow.
"We're a fighter program. We're a fighter mentality. We're not going to play the 'victim card.' We have nobody to blame but ourselves for this."
Ole Miss has a chance to get back to its winning ways on Saturday when it travels to Columbia, Mo., to face the No. 22 Missouri Tigers in Mizzou Arena. Tip-off is slated for 5 p.m. CT on SEC Network.