The Grove Report

How Did Recent Loss Impact Ole Miss Basketball's NCAA Tournament Projections?

The Ole Miss Rebels took a slight dip in the latest installment of bracketology from Joe Lunardi.

John Macon Gillespie

Jan 14, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard Jaylen Murray (5) works against Alabama Crimson Tide guard Aden Holloway (2) during the second half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images
Jan 14, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard Jaylen Murray (5) works against Alabama Crimson Tide guard Aden Holloway (2) during the second half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images / Will McLelland-Imagn Images
In this story:

The No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels have lost back-to-back games for the first time this season, most recently dropping a 63-62 heartbreaker vs. No. 13 Texas A&M thanks to a late go-ahead three from the Aggies.

After losing games to Mississippi State and Texas A&M, how have the Rebels' NCAA Tournament projections changed? According to the latest bracketology update from Joe Lunardi at ESPN, Ole Miss dropped one spot to a five-seed in Providence, slated with four-seed Illinois, 12-seed George Mason and 13-seed Yale.

If that were to pan out, it would be an interesting grouping, considering the Rebels beat Illinois in a preseason scrimmage in Oxford back in late October. Ole Miss was listed as a four-seed in Lunardi's projections prior to its Wednesday night loss to the Aggies.

In total, the Southeastern Conference has 13 teams in Lunardi's latest field, the most of any league in the country. Coming in second place is the Big Ten with 10 programs on the list.

After this week's disappointing result against the Aggies, Ole Miss head coach Chris Beard stated that he and his team have no choice but to press forward in a very talent-rich SEC.

"It's a long season," Beard said postgame. "There are 18 SEC games this season, and tonight was No. 6. There's lots of lessons each game, whether you win or lose. It's back to work tomorrow.

"We're a fighter program. We're a fighter mentality. We're not going to play the 'victim card.' We have nobody to blame but ourselves for this."

Ole Miss has a chance to get back to its winning ways on Saturday when it travels to Columbia, Mo., to face the No. 22 Missouri Tigers in Mizzou Arena. Tip-off is slated for 5 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

READ MORE Ole Miss Rebels News:

Ole Miss Basketball Welcomed Program-Record Student Crowd vs. Texas A&M

Chris Beard, Ole Miss Basketball Look For 'Fighter Mentality' After Loss to Texas A&M

Three Takeaways: Ole Miss Basketball Drops Thriller vs. Mississippi State

How Chris Beard, Ole Miss Borrowed Strategy From Nick Saban to Avoid 'Letdown Games'

What is Ole Miss Basketball's Ceiling in 2025? Malik Dia is Shooting For the Final Four

Published
John Macon Gillespie
JOHN MACON GILLESPIE

John Macon Gillespie is the publisher of The Grove Report and has experience on the Ole Miss beat spanning five years.

Home/Basketball