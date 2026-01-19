How It Happened: Ole Miss Women's Basketball Suffers 82-59 Loss To Georgia Bulldogs

ATHENS, Ga. – No. 16/16 Ole Miss women's basketball dropped its second conference match of the season, falling to Georgia, 82-59, Sunday morning at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia.

Christeen Iwuala led the Rebels (16-4, 3-2 SEC) with a double-double, scoring a team-high 13 points with 10 rebounds. It's her seventh career double-double, all of which have come this season.

Georgia's (16-3, 2-3 SEC) Dani Carnegie scored a career-high 32 points with 11 rebounds for a double-double. Trinity Turner also had a double-double, adding 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Ole Miss struggled offensively in the first quarter, beginning the day making 3-for-13 of its field goals before the media timeout. Meanwhile, Georgia was effective from long range, making a trio of 3-pointers to build its lead to nine points.

The Lady Bulldogs improved their lead to as high as 13 before Sira Thienou made a three, to decrease their lead to 10 at the end of the first.

Ole Miss enjoyed a 7-0 run to start the second quarter, headlined by Debreasha Powe making her 200th career 3-pointer. In that span, the Rebels forced three turnovers. However, Georgia retaliated with a 7-0 run of its own which improved its lead to 16.

The Bulldogs continued to pour it on scoring-wise, pulling ahead by 18. Latasha Lattimore copied Thienou by making a triple in the waning moments of the quarter, but Georgia still led 42-27 to close the half.

The remainder of the game stayed in favor of Georgia. The Bulldogs increased their lead to as high as 28 in the fourth quarter and the Rebels struggled to respond throughout. The buzzer sounded with Georgia on top, 82-59.

Ole Miss heads to Columbia, Missouri, next time out to face the Tigers of Missouri. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT and will be streamed on SECN+.

