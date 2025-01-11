How To Watch, Betting Odds: Ole Miss Basketball Hosts LSU in SEC Action
The No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels are 2-0 in SEC play after taking down the Arkansas Razorbacks on the road Wednesday, and they look to remain perfect in the league when they host the LSU Tigers on Saturday.
The Rebels saw a big game from forward Malik Dia in the win over the Hogs as he finished the night with 21 points, eight rebounds, an assist and a block defensively, going 7-of-12 from the field and 2-of-4 from behind the arc. As a team, Ole Miss also saw some great composure in a hostile road environment, and that was a key factor in the win, according to coach Chris Beard.
"We had a lot of poise tonight. We knew the crowd was going to be a factor, and we kept Arkansas from having too many runs," Beard said postgame. "We had some good possessions on offense and defense when the crowd was ready to erupt.
"I'm not a big 'home and road' guy. Let's just talk about how to win in this league."
For the Rebels, Saturday is about taking care of business on its home floor and keeping its positive momentum going in conference play. LSU, on the other hand, is looking to halt some negative momentum as it sits winless in conference play after dropping games to Vanderbilt and Missouri.
Here's how you can watch the action between Ole Miss and LSU on Saturday evening.
WHO: LSU Tigers vs. No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels
RECORDS: LSU (11-4, 0-2 SEC) vs. Ole Miss (13-2, 2-0 SEC)
WHEN: Jan. 11 -- 5 p.m. CT
WHERE: SJB Pavilion -- Oxford, Miss.
TELEVISION/STREAMING: SEC Network
Play-by-Play: Richard Cross, Color: Joe Kleine
RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network
Play-by-Play: David Kellum, Color: Marc Dukes
SPREAD (via FanDuel): Ole Miss -9.5, LSU +9.5
MONEY LINE: Ole Miss -550, LSU +400
OVER/UNDER: 147.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.