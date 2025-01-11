Ole Miss Basketball To Be Without Forward Mikeal Brown-Jones vs. LSU
The No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels are hoping to improve to 3-0 in SEC action on Saturday when they play host to the LSU Tigers at the SJB Pavilion, but for the second game in a row, they will be without one of their key players down low.
Forward Mikeal Brown-Jones is listed as "out" on the official injury report released by the Southeastern Conference prior to Saturday's game. Brown-Jones also missed the entirety of Wednesday's game at Arkansas after suffering an injury early in the conference opener against Georgia.
So far this season, he is averaging 12.2 minutes per game alongside 6.1 points per game and 2.2 rebounds. This is Brown-Jones' first season with the Rebels after transferring in from UNC Greensboro.
For LSU, forward Jalen Reed is also listed as "out" on the injury report. Reed suffered a season-ending tear in his knee in an early December game against Florida State, one that the Tigers won 85-75 at home.
Ole Miss is coming off a crucial road conference win over Arkansas on Wednesday night that gave it a 2-0 mark in conference play. After the game, head coach Chris Beard discussed what went right for his team in Fayetteville.
"We had a lot of poise tonight. We knew the crowd was going to be a factor, and we kept Arkansas from having too many runs," Beard said postgame. "We had some good possessions on offense and defense when the crowd was ready to erupt.
"I'm not a big 'home and road' guy. Let's just talk about how to win in this league."
Still, road wins can be pivotal for SEC teams this year as the league looks to have a host of programs in the NCAA Tournament. For Saturday, however, the Rebels will be looking to take care of business on their home floor.
Tip-off against LSU is set for 5 p.m. CT on SEC Network.