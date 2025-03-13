How to Watch: Ole Miss Basketball vs. Arkansas Razorbacks in the SEC Tournament
Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels will square off against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Thursday afternoon with an opportunity to punch their ticket to the SEC Tournament quarterfinals.
Beard and Co. received a first-round bye after entering the tourney as the No. 8 seed, and after awaiting their second-round foe, the stage is set.
It'll be the Rebels versus John Calipari's Razorbacks at noon CT after Arkansas defeated the South Carolina Gamecocks on Wednesday.
The Preview: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
Event: SEC Men's Basketball Tournament
Date: Thursday, Mar. 13
Time: Noon CT
Location: Nashville, Tennessee
Site: Bridgestone Arena
How to Watch: SEC Network
Live Stream: ESPN App
Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network
Live Audio: OleMissSports.com/watch
Now, after earning an eighth seed, the Rebels will play their first game on Thursday at noon, with Auburn awaiting them in the next round with a win.
The Buzz on the Rebels Entering the Tourney:
*Analysis According to Ole Miss Rebels Athletics*
Ole Miss owns a record of 33-60 all-time in 62 tournament appearances since 1933. They're 0-1 all-time against Arkansas and 6-5 all-time against South Carolina at the tournament, and own a record of 13-24 in the second round.
Lunardi Says "Dance":
"The latest bracketology from ESPN's Joe Lunardi has Ole Miss as a seven seed in the West Region. They are projected to face 10-seed Utah State in Wichita, Kan., paired with two-seeded Texas Tech vs. 15th-seeded Bryant. Lunardi's latest projections has 13 teams from the SEC earning a ticket to the 2025 NCAA Tournament, a number that would be the most for a single conference all time."
Big Game Hunting:
"On January 14, Ole Miss took down No. 4 Alabama on the road for their first-ever road win over an AP top-five team, and second win over the fourth-ranked AP team ever. Ole Miss followed that up later in the season, recently defending their home court on senior day with a win over No. 4 Tennessee on March 5. This marked the first time in program history that an Ole Miss team earned two top-five wins in the same season."
Battle Tested:
"The regular season schedule for Ole Miss was one of the most difficult in the nation. As of March 9, their cumulative opposition's win percentage of 63.7 ranks as the fourth-highest in the nation, behind only Alabama, Auburn, and Kentucky."
Program Builder:
"With Ole Miss currently projected to reach the 2025 NCAA Tournament, head coach Chris Beard is set to guide his fourth program to the big dance during his career. He would join an elite group of active head coaches who have brought four or more schools to an NCAA Tournament: Steve Alford, Rick Barnes, Fran McCaffery, Rick Pitino, and Kelvin Sampson."
Let's Play Defense:
"A staple of success for head coach Chris Beard has always been his team's defensive play, and it's been evident on this year's Ole Miss roster to start the season. With a turnover margin of +5.5, the Rebels own the fourth-best average in all of college basketball, forcing 14.3 per game (No. 38 in the NCAA) while committing just 8.8 to rank third in the NCAA."
"Ole Miss ranks among the top teams in the nation in steals per game at 8.6, the 32nd-best clip in college basketball, and blocks per game at 4.0 to rank 79th."
Giant Killer:
Ole Miss is one of just four schools in the country that has taken down a top-10 opponent in football, men's basketball, and women's basketball, joined by Ohio State, Penn State, and Tennessee. On the gridiron, the Rebels took down No. 3 Georgia in a historic 28-10 win in early November in Oxford. Women's hoops picked up victories over No. 8 Kentucky 66-57 on February 10 and No. 7 LSU on March 2, while the men's basketball program toppled No. 4 Alabama in Tuscaloosa 74-64 in January and No. 4 Tennessee on March 5."
I'll Take That, Please:
"Sean Pedulla has had a big impact for the Rebels on defense, forcing 57 steals for an average of 1.84 per game. The senior guard has collected a steal in 27 of 31 games during the 2024-25 season, grabbing multiple swipes in 16 games this year with a season-best of five against Oral Roberts. He currently ranks 69th in the NCAA in steals per game and 66th in total steals. The senior guard has also entered the top-10 for most in a single season in program history, currently tied for seventh with Stefan Moody."
Via Ole Miss Rebels Release
