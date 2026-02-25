How to Watch Ole Miss Basketball vs. LSU Tigers in Wednesday Night SEC Showdown

OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss men's basketball team will host LSU in the SJB Pavilion on Wednesday, February 25 at 8 p.m., broadcasting on the SEC Network.

TEAM FACTS

Ole Miss Rebels (Record: 11-16, 3-11 SEC)

Head Coach: Chris Beard • 3rd Season at Ole Miss (55-40) • 292-138 career record (14th Season)

LSU Tigers (Record: 14-13, 2-12 SEC)

Head Coach: Matt McMahon • 4th Season at LSU (59-66) • 213-133 career record (11th Season)

ON THE AIR

Television: SEC Network

Play-by-Play: Richard Cross

Analyst: Mark Wise

OLE MISS RADIO

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Play-by-Play: Gary Darby

Analyst: Murphy Holloway

SERIES HISTORY VS. LSU

This will be the 220th time Ole Miss and LSU have faced off, a series that dates back to 1910 with the second-most games played among all opponents for the Rebels and sixth-most played series in the SEC.

While the Tigers hold the all-time lead 127-92, Ole Miss has won four of the last five and owns a 56-42 advantage when playing in Oxford.

LAST MEETING: February 8, 2025 (W, 72-70, Baton Rouge, La.)

• Trailing by six at the half in hostile territory, Ole Miss stormed back late. Trailing by 10 with just under four minutes left, Jaemyn Brakefield tied the game at 70 with a three at the 45-second mark, before Dre Davis leapt up for a tip-in as the clock hit zero on the next possession.

• Dre Davis (Ole Miss): 22 points, seven rebounds, one steal.

• Cam Carter (LSU): 16 points, four rebounds, four assists, one block, one steal.

SCOUTING THE TIGERS

LSU brings a season record of 14-13 to Oxford, having gone 2-12 during conference play with their SEC wins coming over Missouri at home and at South Carolina. They sit at the bottom of the current SEC standings, and rank 67th in the NET Rankings and 53rd in KenPom.

They are led offensively by Max Mackinnon at 14.8 points per game and Marquel Sutton at 14.0 per game. Sutton also paces the Tigers on the boards, ranking fourth in the SEC by averaging 7.6 rebounds while Pablo Tambra ranks eighth in the conference at 7.1.

The conference leader in free throw shooting, Mackinnon is making 91.3 percent of his shots from the charity stripe, while Michael Nwoko leads the SEC in field goal percentage at 61.4 percent.

Notable NCAA Team Statistical Rankings:

- Free throws made per game, 18.5, 23rd

- Free throw attempts per game, 24.3, 42nd

- Free throw percentage, 76.3, 47th

- Field goal percentage, 47.3, 64th

- Turnovers per game, 10.5, 72nd

In his fourth season at the helm, LSU is led by head coach Matt McMahon who was hired before the 2022-23 season after a successful run at Murray State. While with the Racers, McMahon put together four 20-win seasons in his seven years, including three NCAA Tournament births and a historical 31-win season in 2021-22.

He helped guide Murray State to four regular season and three tournament conference titles, and was named the OVC Coach of the Year in 2022.

