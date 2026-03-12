How to Watch Ole Miss Basketball vs. Georgia Bulldogs in Round 2 of SEC Tournament

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Following an opening-round victory over Texas on Wednesday night, the Ole Miss men's basketball team prepares for their next opponent on the bracket in Georgia, taking on the Bulldogs Thursday, March 12 at 6 p.m. in Bridgestone Arena and on the SEC Network.

TEAM FACTS

Ole Miss Rebels (Record: 13-19, 4-14 SEC)

Head Coach: Chris Beard • 3rd Season at Ole Miss (57-43) • 294-141 career record (14th Season)

Georgia Bulldogs (Record: 22-9, 10-8 SEC)

Head Coach: Mike White • 4th Season at Georgia (78-55) • 321-183 career record (15th Season)

ON THE AIR

Television: SEC Network

Play-by-Play: Tom Hart

Analyst: Dane Bradshaw

OLE MISS RADIO

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Play-by-Play: Gary Darby

Analyst: Murphy Holloway

LAST MEETING: January 14, 2026 (W, 97-95 (OT), Athens, Ga.)

• Ole Miss rebounded from a five-point deficit at the half to force overtime, before Patton Pinkins jumped up and tipped an offensive board through the hoop as the buzzer sounded to pick up a second consecutive win.

• AJ Storr (Ole Miss): 27 points, eight rebounds, four assists, three steals.

• Jeremiah Wilkinson (Georgia): 32 points, three rebounds, four assists, two steals.

SCOUTING THE BULLDOGS

Georgia finished their regular season schedule with a record of 22-9 overall, going 10-9 during SEC action. They closed out their regular season slate with three wins over South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi State.

They earned the seventh seed in the SEC Tournament due to their finish in the standings, and currently hold a ranking of 31st in the NET and 32nd in KenPom. Entering the SEC Tournament, Georgia is projected to earn a seven seed in the NCAA Tournament, according to ESPN's Joe Lunardi.

The Bulldogs are led by Jeremiah Wilkinson, who averages 17.3 points per game including 71 makes from three. All-SEC Defensive Team honoree Somto Cyril leads the conference in blocks with 74, averaging 2.4 per game, while Wilkinson grabs 1.7 steals per game. Marcus Millender helps orchestrate the offense with 4.0 assists per game, ranking seventh in the conference.

Notable NCAA Team Statistical Rankings:

- Fastbreak points per game, 20.0, 1st

- Blocks per game, 6.2, 2nd

- Points per game, 90.4, 3rd

- Bench points per game, 34.4, 7th

- Scoring margin, +11.1, 30th

- Three point attempts per game, 28.5, 30th

- Turnover margin, +3.1, 30th

Head coach Mike White is in his fourth year with the Georgia program, holding a record of 78-55 in Athens. He previously spent seven seasons at Florida, where he compiled a 142-88 record and earned four NCAA Tournament berths.

He got his first head coaching job at Louisiana Tech in 2011, where he coached for four years and led the Bulldogs to a 101-40 record. Prior to entering the head coaching ranks, White spent seven seasons as an assistant for the Ole Miss program under head coaches Rod Barnes and Andy Kennedy.

A graduate of Ole Miss himself, White was a four-year starter for the Rebels basketball team, helping them win two SEC West titles and a trio of NCAA Tournament berths. His 370 career assists rank as the seventh-most in school history, after leading the team in assists per game all four of his seasons on campus.

