Ole Miss Basketball vs. Georgia Bulldogs Predictions, Start Time and TV Channel
Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels will square off against the Georgia Bulldogs on Thursday evening in an SEC Tournament showdown at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville (Tenn.).
After pulling off the Round 1 upset over the Texas Longhorns on Wednesday behind a strong day from Malik Dia, Beard and Co. are off to the second round with Georgia up next on the docket.
For our guys, it’s captain obvious. In a season filled with a lot of adversity — didn’t get a lot of breaks, didn’t create a lot of our own breaks — for these guys to be playing this hard and this connected not only today in the SEC Tournament but really the last couple weeks of the season, I just think it’s a sign of their character and the way they were raised," Beard said on Wednesday.
"Just super appreciative of our players continuing to fight. I thought today was a great example of how our team can play when we play well.
"Everyone ends up in the situation that we’re in now. Survive and advance, must win to extend your season. For a lot of teams, it’ll be next week, those 68 teams fortunate enough to be in the NCAA Tournament. But we’re still alive."
Now, the betting odds are out for a Round 2 clash against Georgia with a prediction locked in with tipoff just hours away.
Ole Miss vs. Georgia Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Ole Miss +6 (-110)
- Georgia -6 (-110)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss +222
- Georgia -278
Total
- OVER 156.5 (-110)
- UNDER 156.5 (-110)
Ole Miss vs. Georgia How to Watch
- Game Time: 7:00 pm ET
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
- Ole Miss Record: 13-19 (4-14 in SEC)
- Georgia Record: 22-9 (10-8 in SEC)
Ole Miss vs. Georgia Prediction and Pick
Sports Illustrated's Ian MacMillan locked in his pick for Thursday's SEC Tournament matchup:
"Ole Miss did a good job upsetting Texas yesterday, but the Rebels are in over their head in this game. They rank just 231st in effective field goal percentage and 199th in defensive efficiency. By comparison, Georgia ranks 43rd and 109th in those two metrics," MacMillan wrote.
"It's also worth noting that Ole Miss primarily sticks to two-point shots, but Georgia does a great job of defending the interior, keeping teams to shooting just 50% from two-point range.
"I'm going to back Georgia to win and cover in this second round showdown."
