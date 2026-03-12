SEC Tournament Schedule: Ole Miss Basketball vs. Georgia Bulldogs Headline Matchups

The Ole Miss Rebels will return to action on Thursday night for an SEC Tournament matchup against No. 7 seeded Georgia with a berth to the quarterfinals round on the line.

Following an opening-round victory over Texas on Wednesday night, the Ole Miss men's basketball team prepares for their next opponent on the bracket with an anticipated clash against Georgia up next.

ON THE AIR

Television: SEC Network

Play-by-Play: Tom Hart

Analyst: Dane Bradshaw

OLE MISS RADIO

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Play-by-Play: Gary Darby

Analyst: Murphy Holloway

SERIES HISTORY VS. GEORGIA

The Rebels and Bulldogs have played in 127 total games, beginning with a 44-37 win for Ole Miss back in 1928 in Athens. Georgia enters this matchup with a lead in the series 78-49 overall including 9-2 in the SEC Tournament. One of the Rebels' victories over the Bulldogs in the conference tournament came in 1981, where head coach Bob Weltlich led Ole Miss to their first-ever SEC Tournament crown, defeating eventual bracket MVP and future NBA Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Basketball.

The SEC Tournament Bracket Update:

*All times Eastern*

First Round — Wednesday, March 11

Game 1: No. 9 Kentucky 87, No. 16 LSU 82

Game 2: No. 12 Auburn 79, No. 13 Mississippi State 61

Game 3: No. 15 Ole Miss 76, No. 10 Texas 66

Game 4: No. 11 Oklahoma 86, No. 14 South Carolina 74

Second Round — Thursday, March 12

Game 5: No. 9 Kentucky 78, No. 8 Missouri 72

Game 6: No. 5 Tennessee vs. No. 12 Auburn | 25 minutes after Game 5 on SEC Network

Game 7: No. 7 Georgia vs. No. 15 Ole Miss| 7 p.m. on SEC Network

Game 8: No. 6 Texas A&M vs. No. 11 Oklahoma | 25 minutes after Game 7 on SEC Network

Quarterfinals — Friday, March 13

Game 9: No. 1 Florida vs. Game 5 winner | 1 p.m. on ESPN

Game 10: No. 4 Vanderbilt vs. Game 6 winner | 25 minutes after Game 9 on ESPN

Game 11: No. 2 Alabama vs. Game 7 winner | 7 p.m. on SEC Network

Game 12: No. 3 Arkansas vs. Game 8 winner | 25 minutes after Game 11 on SEC Network

Semifinals — Saturday, March 14

Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 1 p.m. on ESPN

Game 14: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner | 25 minutes after Game 13 on ESPN

Championship — Sunday, March 15

Game 15: Semifinal winners | 1 p.m. on ESPN

More Ole Miss News:

Georgia Bulldogs, Indiana Hoosiers Pushing to Flip Nation's No. 4 QB From Ole Miss

The SEC Tournament Bracket: Ole Miss Basketball Eyeing Upset Win Over Texas Longhorns

Ole Miss Football Recruiting Buzz: Rebels Poised for Massive Run of Commitments

Join the Community: