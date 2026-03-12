SEC Tournament Schedule: Ole Miss Basketball vs. Georgia Bulldogs Headline Matchups
The Ole Miss Rebels will return to action on Thursday night for an SEC Tournament matchup against No. 7 seeded Georgia with a berth to the quarterfinals round on the line.
Following an opening-round victory over Texas on Wednesday night, the Ole Miss men's basketball team prepares for their next opponent on the bracket with an anticipated clash against Georgia up next.
ON THE AIR
Television: SEC Network
Play-by-Play: Tom Hart
Analyst: Dane Bradshaw
OLE MISS RADIO
Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network
Play-by-Play: Gary Darby
Analyst: Murphy Holloway
SERIES HISTORY VS. GEORGIA
The Rebels and Bulldogs have played in 127 total games, beginning with a 44-37 win for Ole Miss back in 1928 in Athens. Georgia enters this matchup with a lead in the series 78-49 overall including 9-2 in the SEC Tournament. One of the Rebels' victories over the Bulldogs in the conference tournament came in 1981, where head coach Bob Weltlich led Ole Miss to their first-ever SEC Tournament crown, defeating eventual bracket MVP and future NBA Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins.
The SEC Tournament Bracket Update:
*All times Eastern*
First Round — Wednesday, March 11
Game 1: No. 9 Kentucky 87, No. 16 LSU 82
Game 2: No. 12 Auburn 79, No. 13 Mississippi State 61
Game 3: No. 15 Ole Miss 76, No. 10 Texas 66
Game 4: No. 11 Oklahoma 86, No. 14 South Carolina 74
Second Round — Thursday, March 12
Game 5: No. 9 Kentucky 78, No. 8 Missouri 72
Game 6: No. 5 Tennessee vs. No. 12 Auburn | 25 minutes after Game 5 on SEC Network
Game 7: No. 7 Georgia vs. No. 15 Ole Miss| 7 p.m. on SEC Network
Game 8: No. 6 Texas A&M vs. No. 11 Oklahoma | 25 minutes after Game 7 on SEC Network
Quarterfinals — Friday, March 13
Game 9: No. 1 Florida vs. Game 5 winner | 1 p.m. on ESPN
Game 10: No. 4 Vanderbilt vs. Game 6 winner | 25 minutes after Game 9 on ESPN
Game 11: No. 2 Alabama vs. Game 7 winner | 7 p.m. on SEC Network
Game 12: No. 3 Arkansas vs. Game 8 winner | 25 minutes after Game 11 on SEC Network
Semifinals — Saturday, March 14
Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 1 p.m. on ESPN
Game 14: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner | 25 minutes after Game 13 on ESPN
Championship — Sunday, March 15
Game 15: Semifinal winners | 1 p.m. on ESPN
