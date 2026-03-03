How to Watch Ole Miss Basketball vs. Vanderbilt Commodores in Tuesday SEC Matchup

OXFORD, Miss. – Following a win at Auburn this past weekend, the Ole Miss men's basketball team looks to ride the momentum as they host No. 22 Vanderbilt on Tuesday, March 3 at 8 p.m. in the SJB Pavilion and streaming on SEC Network+.

TEAM FACTS

Ole Miss Rebels (Record: 12-17, 4-12 SEC)

Head Coach: Chris Beard • 3rd Season at Ole Miss (56-41) • 293-139 career record (14th Season)

Vanderbilt Commodores (Record: 22-7, 9-7 SEC)

Head Coach: Mark Byington • 2nd Season at Vanderbilt (42-20) • 262-157 career record (14th Season)

ON THE AIR

Television: SEC Network+

Play-by-Play: Jake Hromada

Analyst: Kermit Davis

OLE MISS RADIO

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Play-by-Play: Gary Darby

Analyst: Murphy Holloway

SERIES HISTORY VS. VANDERBILT

The two schools have met on the basketball court 130 times, dating back to 1925 when Vandy defeated the Rebels 19-18 on January 8. The Commodores own the all-time series lead 81-49, while Ole Miss leads 34-24 when playing in Oxford. This will be the second matchup of the season between these two after a game in Nashville in January.

LAST MEETING: January 31, 2026 (L, 68-71, Nashville, Tenn.)

• A two-point game with just under a minute left following a second-half comeback from Ole Miss, the Commodores ended up keeping the Rebels at bay with a three-point win.

• Malik Dia (Ole Miss): 16 points, four rebounds, one assist, one steal.

• Tyler Tanner (Vanderbilt): 24 points, three rebounds, three assists, one steal.

SCOUTING THE COMMODORES

The first SEC team to hit 20 wins on the season, Vanderbilt brings a record of 22-7 to Oxford, having gone 9-7 in conference play. They've dropped three of their last four games, falling at Missouri and Tennessee before claiming a win at home over Georgia, most recently losing to Kentucky.

The Dores currently sit in eighth place in the SEC Standings, and hold the 22nd spot in the latest Coaches Poll and 24th in the AP Poll. They are ranked 18th in the NET Rankings and 15th in KenPom.

Four players average double figures in scoring for one of the higher-powered offenses in the country, led by guard Tyler Tanner at 18.5. The Commodores are led on the boards by returning forward Devin McGlockton at 6.8 per outing. Sharpshooter Tyler Nickel ranks second in the SEC and among the nation's best from beyond the arc, making 92 total shots while shooting 40.9 percent from deep.

Notable NCAA Team Statistical Rankings:

- Assist-to-turnover ratio: 1.73, 13th

- Points per game: 86.9, 14th

- Free throw percentage: 78.2, 16th

- Blocks per game: 4.9, 20th

- Scoring margin: +12.4, 24th

- Turnover margin: +3.2, 26th

- Fewest turnovers per game: 9.6, 26th

Head coach Mark Byington is in his second year in Nashville, leading the Commodores to 20-win campaigns in both seasons.

Prior to joining the Commodores, Byington spent four years at James Madison, highlighted by a 32-4 season in 2023-24 where he was one of three teams to begin the season 13-0 in the nation (also Ole Miss) and finished it off with an upset over No. 5 seed Wisconsin in the NCAA Tournament.

Before his time at James Madison, he was the head coach of Georgia Southern for seven seasons, after getting his first action at the helm as an interim head coach at College of Charleston in 2011-12.

