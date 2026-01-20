How to Watch Ole Miss Rebels Basketball vs. Auburn Tigers in Critical SEC Showdown

OXFORD, Miss. – Following a pair of victories on the road, the Ole Miss men's basketball team looks forward to returning home as they host Auburn in the SJB Pavilion on Tuesday, January 20 at 8 p.m. and broadcast on ESPNU.

TEAM FACTS

Ole Miss Rebels (Record: 11-7, 3-2 SEC)

Head Coach: Chris Beard • 3rd Season at Ole Miss (55-31) • 292-129 career record (14th Season)

Auburn Tigers (Record: 11-7, 2-3 SEC)

Head Coach: Steven Pearl • 1st Season at Auburn (11-7) • 11-7 career record (1st Season)

ON THE AIR

Television/Online: ESPNU

Play-by-Play: Dave Neal

Analyst: Dane Bradshaw

OLE MISS RADIO

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Play-by-Play: Gary Darby

Analyst: Murphy Holloway

SERIES HISTORY VS. AUBURN

The Tigers and Rebels have played in 150 games during their history, with Auburn owning the series lead 86-64. When playing in Oxford, Ole Miss holds a series lead 43-27, but are searching for their first win against the Tigers since the 2020-21 season.

LAST MEETING: March 14, 2025 (L, 57-62, Nashville, Tenn.)

• A quarterfinal matchup in the SEC Tournament, this was the third game between these two teams during the 2024-25 season. Despite trailing by seven at the half, Ole Miss battelled back and outscored Auburn in the second frame but would bow out of the tournament in Nashville.

• Dre Davis (Ole Miss): 12 points, six rebounds, two assists, one block.

• Johni Broome (Auburn): 23 points, 15 rebounds, one assist, one steal.

SCOUTING THE TIGERS

Auburn comes to Oxford with a record of 11-7 on the season, having begun SEC play with a 2-3 record. During their non-con action, the Tigers picked up notable wins over Oregon, No. 14 St. John's, and NC State. Their two wins during conference play have come over No. 15 Arkansas and South Carolina, while their losses were to No. 23 Georgia, Texas A&M, and Missouri. They own a ranking of No. 36 in the latest NET Rankings, and are 34th in KenPom ratings.

UCF transfer forward Keyshawn Hall paces Auburn offensively, averaging 20.2 points per game for the third-best clip in the SEC, while pulling in a team-high 7.6 rebounds as well. Much of his production comes from drawing fouls, as he leads all of college basketball with 125 made free throws while shooting 86.2 percent from the charity stripe.

Led by Hall, the Tigers have been one of the best teams in the nation at getting to the free throw line, averaging 28.1 attempts per game (4th in NCAA) and 20.4 free throws made per game (5th in NCAA). They've also been one of the better teams at keeping their offensive possessions alive, ranking 12th in the country and third in the SEC with an average of 14.2 offensive rebounds per game.

In his first season at the helm, Steven Pearl took over for his father Bruce Pearl this past offseason after spending 2023-25 as an associate head coach and 2017-23 as an assistant coach at Auburn. He previously played for his father while at Tennessee from 2007-11.

