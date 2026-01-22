How to Watch: Ole Miss Rebels Women's Basketball vs. Missouri Tigers in SEC Matchup

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss women's basketball is on the road for the fourth time in the last five games, traveling to Columbia to take on Missouri on Thursday, January 22. Tipoff at Mizzou Arena will be at 6:30 p.m. CT, airing on SEC Network+.

TEAM FACTS

No. 18/18 Ole Miss Rebels (16-4, 3-2 SEC)

Head Coach: Yolett McPhee-McCuin • 8th Season at Ole Miss (141-99) • 13th Season in Career (235-162)

Missouri Tigers (13-8, 1-5 SEC)

Head Coach: Kellie Harper • 1st Season at Miz (13-8) • 21st Season in Career (406-268)

ON THE AIR

Television: SEC Network+

Play-by-Play: Max Thoma

Color: Marke Freeman

OLE MISS RADIO

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Play-by-Play: Graham Doty

SERIES HISTORY

Ole Miss and Missouri will face each other for just the 19th time in series history. The Rebels have claimed the last four matchups against the Tigers, but still trail the series, 13-5. Ole Miss held Missouri to sub-50 point scores in two of the last four wins, including in 2023-24 when the Rebels claimed a 66-45 victory. It's the biggest win over the Tigers in series history.

Kennedy Todd-Williams and Madison Scott led the charge for Ole Miss, scoring 12 and 10 points, respectively. Todd-Williams led the team with four assists while Tyia Singleton hauled in nine boards. Missouri made only 17 field goals against Ole Miss while turning the ball over 18 times. None of Missouri's field goals came from 3-point range, the only time Ole Miss didn't allow a three to fall in a game all season.

Last season, the Rebels completed a comeback to narrowly edge the Tigers, 68-66. Despite a 10-point deficit at halftime, Starr Jacobs scored a team-high 22 points, going 9-for-13 from the field. Christeen Iwuala also had a successful outing in the frontcourt, bringing in seven rebounds on top of 10 points.

On Feb. 3, 2022, Ole Miss traveled to Columbia and left with its first victory ever in Mizzouri Arena. The Rebels squashed the Tigers, 67-45, allowing the fewest points in an SEC road game since 1991. Ole Miss held Missouri scoreless from long distance for the first time on this day as Scott nearly registered a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds. Lashonda Monk grabbed a season-high seven steals for the Rebels while Caitlin McGee had a career and team high 10 rebounds.

Ole Miss claimed victory in the only matchup of the 20th century between the two teams. In Oxford, the Rebels emerged victorious, 64-58, on Jan. 5, 1981.

SCOUTING THE TIGERS

In her first season at Missouri, Kellie Harper offers over 20 years of coaching experience, which includes stints as head coach at Tennessee and NC State. She's accumulated over 400 career victories, which she reached this with Missouri's 85-70 win over Northwestern. Harper has led the Tigers to a 13-8 record entering Thursday's competition, and are coming off an 89-71 loss to Florida. Missouri is 1-4 in SEC play thus far.

Junior guard Grace Slaughter is back for her third season in Columbia, and has established herself as one of the best Tigers in program history. A member of the 2023-24 All-SEC Freshman Team, she's averaging a team-high 19.0 points. She's pulling double duty as the team's best rebounder with 7.6 per game.

Behind Slaughter is Shannon Dowell, who is averaging 15.9 points per game. She's just behind Slaughter in terms of field goal percentage, with her 46.2 percent clip sitting 16th in the SEC. Despite Slaughter leading the team in rebounds, Missouri also has Jordana Reisma, who ranks in the top 10 of active SEC players in career rebounds and blocks.

Missouri has very capable shooters, ranging from the post to beyond the arc. Slaughter is capable, making 40.4 percent of her deep shots, but so is Chloe Sotell and Abbey Schreacke, who are fifth and sixth, respectively, in the SEC in 3-point shooting percentage. Both athletes have at least 40 made threes this season, with Slaughter just behind with 38.

On top of its solid long-range shooting, Ole Miss will need to play clean ball against Missouri, as the Tigers are the top free throw shooting team in the conference. Ranked seventh in the nation, Missouri is making 79.6 percent of its free throws this season.

LAST TIME OUT

Ole Miss dropped its second conference match of the season, falling to Georgia, 82-59, Sunday morning at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia.

