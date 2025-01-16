The Grove Report

How To Watch: Ole Miss Women's Basketball Continues SEC Play vs. Florida

Ole Miss Rebels women's basketball is looking to return to the win column on Thursday against Florida.

Ole Miss' Starr Jacobs takes a shot against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Jan. 12, 2025 at the SJB Pavilion in Oxford, Mississippi.
Ole Miss' Starr Jacobs takes a shot against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Jan. 12, 2025 at the SJB Pavilion in Oxford, Mississippi. / Ole Miss Athletics
Ole Miss Rebels women's basketball stumbled on Sunday as it dropped a home game to the Alabama Crimson Tide by a final score of 84-78, but the team will look to regroup as the Florida Gators come to town on Thursday.

The Rebels have opened the year with an overall record of 11-5 and 2-2 in SEC play, dropping the aforementioned game against Alabama and a nail-biter against Texas A&M alongside wins against Auburn and Vanderbilt. Florida is entering Thursday with the same record in conference play, suffering losses to Alabama and Kentucky next to wins over Georgia and Missouri.

Following Ole Miss' loss to Alabama, head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin discussed how she is eager to put last week behind her program and what went wrong against the Tide in a game where the Rebels gave up 12 three-pointers.

"Excited to start a new week," McPhee-McCuin said on Tuesday. "Did not finish off like we wanted to with a great opportunity for a ranked opponent in Alabama.

"I don't think it was a shot-go-in type deal. We watched the film, and they had so many open shots. The last time a team made double-digit threes against one of my programs was in 2020, so if you know me, you know I was definitely disappointed in that because we built the program on defense, and we come out and act like that's not the case."

Ole Miss will look to return to its defensive identity against Florida on Thursday. Here's how you can watch the action set to take place in Oxford.

WHO: Florida Gators vs. Ole Miss Rebels

RECORDS: Florida (11-7, 2-2 SEC) vs. Ole Miss (11-5, 2-2 SEC)

WHEN: Jan. 16 -- 8 p.m. CT

WHERE: SJB Pavilion -- Oxford, Miss.

TELEVISION/STREAMING: SEC Network

Play-by-Play: Tiffany Greene, Color: Anne O'Neil

RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network

Play-by-Play: Hayden King

