Coach Yo Displeased With Ole Miss' Defensive Effort in Loss to Alabama
Ole Miss Rebels women's basketball hoped to keep its conference momentum moving in the right direction on Sunday, but it failed to do so in an 84-78 home loss to the No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide.
The Rebels (11-5, 2-2 SEC) had a solid night on the offensive end, but they failed to consistently get stops against the Tide, allowing third and fourth quarter scoring totals of 25 and 28 points, respectively.
In the eyes of Ole Miss head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin, offense was not the issue on Sunday. It was defense, an area that has been a hallmark of her program since she took over.
"We just didn't compete, and that's something we have to fix," McPhee-McCuin said postgame. "We've played the No. 1, 3, 5 teams in the country, and we never gave up 25 and 28 points (in a quarter), respectively.
"We didn't compete, and in today's time and coaching, you can't make people do anything. They have to want it. They have to want to compete, and they've got to want to win."
Ole Miss had four players hit double-digit point totals in the loss, led by Starr Jacobs with 21. KK Deans provided 13 points followed by Kennedy Todd-Williams and Christeen Iwuala with 11 apiece. The Rebels were able to put together a strong scoring effort in the final two quarters as well, but it did not pay off due to the lack of defense.
"All year, have we scored 32 points in a quarter?" McPhee-McCuin said. "We scored 32 points in a quarter and 19 in a quarter, but we gave up 25 and 28. Had we held them to lower numbers, y'all would be talking about how great our offense is because we scored 32 points in the fourth. It was a lack of competing.
"This program was built on being able to guard at a high level, and we didn't. Defense is character and toughness, and we didn't show it."
Ole Miss is idle until Thursday when it plays host to the Florida Gators at the SJB Pavilion. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. CT on SEC Network.